×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

WATCH | ‘I’m finally free, I’m so happy’ — Lady Du thanks peeps for support during her difficult time

‘I’m excited about the things happening in my life’

09 April 2022 - 08:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Lady Du has shared with her followers that she would be releasing hit after hit now that she is in a good space mentally
Lady Du has shared with her followers that she would be releasing hit after hit now that she is in a good space mentally
Image: Twitter/Lady Du

Amapiano musician Lady Du is finally free from the shackles that were chaining her when she was battling management woes.

The star took to social media two months ago to open up about her struggles and plans for legal recourse.

Taking to Instagram recently, the star said she was thrilled she can finally close that chapter.

"I am finally free, I'm so happy," she said.

The uZuma Yi Star hitmaker promised her fans more music now that she is doing well mentally and emotionally.

The star also shared a statement announcing she had cut ties with her management.

“I cannot wait to start a new chapter and take my career to new heights.”

READ MORE

'The hype and clout are not for me' - Lady Du on making moves silently

"The hype and clout are not for me I’m building wealth for my daughter to never walk the same path I did.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Lady Du shares her heartbreak as manager 'takes money' from her

"Guys I’m going through it I tell you, I curse the day I signed my management contract."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

‘Podcast and Chill’ host MacG weighs in on Lady Du’s management woes

"When you are at Lady Du's level, do you need a manager?"
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

'I was dealing with some hurt' — Sho Madjozi shares why she's been MIA

"I’ve got new management, I’m looking cute, my new music sounds mad and I can’t wait to roll it out," she tweeted after clarifying that she's hasn't ...
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'It's just out of character' — Zola Hashatsi urges SK Khoza to contact him ... TshisaLIVE
  2. SK Khoza clears the air on viral 'meltdown' video TshisaLIVE
  3. #BBM's Themba starts GoFundMe page after losing the competition TshisaLIVE
  4. 'We’re all incredibly proud' — Enhle Mlotshwa congratulates Black Coffee TshisaLIVE
  5. Limpopo resort responds to SK Khoza's claims he was provoked 'by racism' in the ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'I'm very scared to be here': Diepsloot residents live in fear after deadly mob ...
'We will take action': President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Diepsloot protests ...