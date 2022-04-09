WATCH | ‘I’m finally free, I’m so happy’ — Lady Du thanks peeps for support during her difficult time

Amapiano musician Lady Du is finally free from the shackles that were chaining her when she was battling management woes.

The star took to social media two months ago to open up about her struggles and plans for legal recourse.

Taking to Instagram recently, the star said she was thrilled she can finally close that chapter.

"I am finally free, I'm so happy," she said.

The uZuma Yi Star hitmaker promised her fans more music now that she is doing well mentally and emotionally.