TshisaLIVE

And the winner is? NaakMusiQ! Actor wins the #CelebCity boxing match!

10 April 2022 - 00:25 By Chrizelda Kekana and Joy Mphande
NaakMusiq and Cassper Nyovest faced off in a boxing match at Sun City on the 9th of April.
Image: Alaister Russell

Actor and musician NaakMusiQ secured a win against Cassper Nyovest on Saturday in the #CelebCity boxing match, shocking everyone who thought the super-confident rapper would snatch the win.

After months of hyping up the celebrity boxing match and what felt like a thousand minutes' worth of delays on Saturday night, rapper Refiloe 'Cassper Nyovest' Phoolo and musician Anga 'NaakMusiQ' Makubalo put on an exciting show for thousands of viewers.

NaakMusiQ's fans and believers are laughing all the way to the bank after their man secured a win in what was one of the most exciting celebrity exhibitions in a while.

Knowing there could only be one winner, fans and industry friends of the pair put their money where their mouths are with bets on Betway and took to the socials to back either #TeamCassper or #TeamNaak.

While the pair gave spectators an exhilarating match, NaakMusiQ proved the better boxer and took home the coveted belt.

True to what he had said earlier, Naak proved that while he may have not have been loud about his preparations for the match, he had put in the work.

Talking about how hard Naak had worked before his brother won, DJ Tira said: “Naak is my brother, and I believe he's got a super fighting spirit and I think the beast in him is gonna come out today in the ring. It's a sport and in a sport someone wins and someone loses and I have a feeling today that Naak is gonna win.”

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, he said fans were in for a surprise where NaakMusiQ was concerned.

“I've seen him prepare, I went to the gym for a short while, we kept it under wraps and we did not want to talk too much. Everything is gonna unfold just now.

Now that he's lost, Cassper may have to do more than eat humble pie. Last month, when his confidence was on a high, the rapper told a tweep he'd be a guest on MacG's Podcast and Chill if he lost.

“If you lose the fight with Naak or you draw, can you please go to MacG's show bro. Come on,” asked the tweep.

“If I lose the fight with Naak I will go on MacG's podcast. If I beat Naak though, I'll never go on that show,” Cassper replied.

