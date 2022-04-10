Aww cute! DJ Zinhle expresses her love for Murdah Bongz

Since revealing that they are an item, the couple do not shy away from openly gushing over each other.

DJ Zinhle has said her beau is lucky to have her as a girlfriend.

“He got the girlfriend of the year. I'm the best girlfriend. Ask any of my [ex] boyfriends, even the ones from the past. They know when it comes to being a girlfriend, I'm the best girlfriend anyone could ever have.”

Murdah Bongz has also spoken of his bae's influence in his life.

“I never in my life would have thought I would be the happiest man alive. I really appreciate the mother you are to our children and the life partner you are to me.

“Working under your guidance is a blessing. I wake up every morning to be a better version of myself to you and our children. You inspire me to do my best, madam. Thank you for everything. Happy birthday to you. I wish you more blessings and may God bless you with your heart's desires. I love you.”

