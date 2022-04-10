Blacklez reveals it took two years to shake off ‘being Dineo Ranaka’s ex’

Rapper Blacklez revealed it took him two years to shake off the title “Dineo Ranaka's" ex after the pair split.

Speaking in a tell all interview with media personality Dineo a on her podcast #OpenIdwithDineo, the rapper opened up about their relationship.

He was called a clout chaser when he appeared on the media personality's reality show Dineo's Diary. The show followed radio presenter Dineo while she went about her daily life.

When season one came to an end, Dineo was pregnant with Blacklez's baby and had kicked him out of their house, dumping his clothes outside the gate.

The rapper said people often asked him about that incident and he tried to shake it off.

“Now I branch off on my own, I become that guy who dated Dineo for the next two years. I have to work that sh*t off. Everywhere some girls throw it at me. Years trying to show people I'm legit until I stopped trying to show them I'm legit. I was like, haai it doesn't matter any more, I'm just gonna do what I do. That hurt me more because in between I was trying to mourn my mother.”