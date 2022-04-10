'He really does hit hard, but I think I hit harder' — NaakMusiQ is ready to take on Cassper in a rematch

TshisaLIVE spoke to the crowned champion in his changing room after the big win, where he unquestionably accepted Cassper's challenge to get in the ring with him again.

“Shout out to Cassper. He really does hit hard, but I think I hit harder tonight. I don't mind [having a rematch with him again] at all. I think it's another opportunity to do this all over again ... also bring more spotlight to boxers. This is about boxing. I think entertainment has done well ...” he told TshisaLIVE.

Recalling the fight, NaakMusiQ said though he felt Cassper was clinching him a lot, he kept his head in the game.

“I recognised that he was holding me a lot and that clicked in my mind that there's an advantage here ... I still had a lot of strength and I think he picked it up ... it drains you when someone holds you in a boxing match, and every time they let go, I have to reset and start all over again. I think that's what the tactic was but I managed to find my strength.”

The actor and musician added that learning to withstand punches from professional boxers during his training sessions prepared him for the fight.

“I'm not a boxer and I'm far from perfect in boxing. A lot of the things that happened at sparring, I was taking a lot of punches from professional boxers. They taught me a lot about keeping my guard up ... But what we discovered from that, from my inexperience, was that I'm strong and can take punches. So should I take any punches in the match we knew that I'll stay steady.”

For weeks, 'NaakMusiQ endured social media scrutiny, with many taking jabs at his training videos. The actor said he made a conscious effort to turn off his comments on Instagram.

“I'm very strong-willed and strong-hearted. Things don't bother me. But I found myself getting more annoyed the more I read into it. After that day ... swore that I wouldn't get onto social media again. I turned off the comments because I literally don't care what you have to say but the team that tells me what to do.”

'NaakMusiQ says the fight was yet another reminder to never give up.

“I stood my ground, I took a couple of punches and I didn't give up. That's what it taught me, even when you feel like it's the end, just find that strength in yourself.”

