'These guys trained for 5 months just to hug each other' — Tweeps react to #CelebCity boxing clash

Rapper Cassper Nyovest did not knock NaakMusiQ out like he had been saying he would do for the past five months and tweeps have been having a field day since Naak took the coveted #CelebCity belt.

Before the fight the rapper consistently shared video clips of him training and getting ready with the tagline #Naakhimout.

The months of hyping up the celebrity boxing match really paid off as the arena was packed and fans were glued to their screens despite many having a lack of knowledge of the sport.