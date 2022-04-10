×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

'These guys trained for 5 months just to hug each other' — Tweeps react to #CelebCity boxing clash

10 April 2022 - 15:37 By Constance Gaanakgomo
NaakMusiQ and Cassper Nyovest square off in the ring at the #CelebCity boxing match.
NaakMusiQ and Cassper Nyovest square off in the ring at the #CelebCity boxing match.
Image: ST Sibiya

Rapper Cassper Nyovest did not knock NaakMusiQ out like he had been saying he would do for the past five months and tweeps have been having a field day since Naak took the coveted #CelebCity belt. 

Before the fight the rapper consistently shared video clips of him training and getting ready with the tagline #Naakhimout.

The months of hyping up the celebrity boxing match really paid off as the arena was packed and fans were glued to their screens despite many having a lack of knowledge of the sport.

Twitter was abuzz with mixed reactions after the winner was announced. Especially  those who were watching the match closely. 

“If Nyovest wins this fight, then I know this fight is political. Anga aka NaakMusiQ dominated the second, third, and last round. Cassper blatantly lost this fight. I don’t care who says what. Sliq talk please have your review in this fight. NaakMusiQ WON,” tweeted one tweep.

There were multiple delays on Saturday night and the boxing match kicked off later than planned. However the two celebrities put on an exciting show for thousands of viewers.

Five rounds later NaakMusiQ was crowned the winner.

.

Cassper Nyovest and NaakMusiQ faced off  in front of a crowd that included fans, celebrities and the SA boxing fraternity.

Tweeps were too quick to dig out an old tweet of the rapper's where he said should he lose to the musician, he would guest appear on the Podcast and Chill show that saw the show chart the trends list as fans wondered if Cassper would honour his tweet. 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE

'I think the beast in him is gonna come out' — DJ Tira bets on Naakmusiq for the Celeb City clash

"I've seen him prepare, I went to the gym for a short while, we kept it under wraps and we did not want to talk too much," explained DJ Tira.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

'Boxing is about technique' — Robert Marawa shares his expectations for #CassperVsNaak celeb clash

"You could have eight packs not even a six pack and you will be beaten by somebody with no pack. Boxing is all about technique," explained Marawa
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

And the winner is? NaakMusiQ! Actor wins the #CelebCity boxing match!

So? Were your predictions right? Did you bet on the right man?
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Bontle Modiselle on Celeb City boxing clash: 'It's such a Cassper thing to do'

"This is the first of its kind in Sun City, doing something of this magnitude where we are marrying music, entertainment and sport," Bontle sang ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. And the winner is? NaakMusiQ! Actor wins the #CelebCity boxing match! TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Boxing is about technique' — Robert Marawa shares his expectations for ... TshisaLIVE
  3. SK Khoza clears the air on viral 'meltdown' video TshisaLIVE
  4. Blacklez reveals it took two years to shake off ‘being Dineo Ranaka’s ex’ TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I think the beast in him is gonna come out' — DJ Tira bets on Naakmusiq for ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Don't fall': NaakMusiQ explains simple strategy that helped him beat Cassper ...
'I'm very scared to be here': Diepsloot residents live in fear after deadly mob ...