'These guys trained for 5 months just to hug each other' — Tweeps react to #CelebCity boxing clash
Rapper Cassper Nyovest did not knock NaakMusiQ out like he had been saying he would do for the past five months and tweeps have been having a field day since Naak took the coveted #CelebCity belt.
Before the fight the rapper consistently shared video clips of him training and getting ready with the tagline #Naakhimout.
The months of hyping up the celebrity boxing match really paid off as the arena was packed and fans were glued to their screens despite many having a lack of knowledge of the sport.
#CassperVsNaakMusiq if Nyovest wins this fight, then I know this fight is political. Anga aka NaakMusiq dominated the second, third, and last round. Cassper blatantly lost this fight. I don’t care who says what. Sliq talk please have your review in this fight. Naakmusiq WON pic.twitter.com/U4enfZ3gaI— iDyan eQondileyo (@ogee_iDyan) April 9, 2022
Twitter was abuzz with mixed reactions after the winner was announced. Especially those who were watching the match closely.
“If Nyovest wins this fight, then I know this fight is political. Anga aka NaakMusiQ dominated the second, third, and last round. Cassper blatantly lost this fight. I don’t care who says what. Sliq talk please have your review in this fight. NaakMusiQ WON,” tweeted one tweep.
You posted Round 1 only when you were dominating 😅😅… Look At How Naak Was Dominant From Round 2 to 5 🥹🥹🥷🏾🤞🏾#CassperVsNaakMusiq #NaakHimOut #TeamNaak 🖤🥷🏾🥊🍾 pic.twitter.com/Mr8kkH2606— KGS 98 (@karabogiftsambo) April 9, 2022
There were multiple delays on Saturday night and the boxing match kicked off later than planned. However the two celebrities put on an exciting show for thousands of viewers.
Five rounds later NaakMusiQ was crowned the winner.
Naaq deserves this one simply because Casper relied on hugging him if we have to be fair#CassperVsNaakMusiq pic.twitter.com/Y8vHmkquJO— Agnes (@Agnes_Mafoko) April 9, 2022
Cassper Nyovest and NaakMusiQ faced off in front of a crowd that included fans, celebrities and the SA boxing fraternity.
Tweeps were too quick to dig out an old tweet of the rapper's where he said should he lose to the musician, he would guest appear on the Podcast and Chill show that saw the show chart the trends list as fans wondered if Cassper would honour his tweet.
Cassper Nyovest after realizing that he didn’t win and he needs to appear on PodcastAnd because he said that if he loose he will go to #podcastandchillwithmacg @Solphendukaa #CassperVsNaakMusiq pic.twitter.com/2roB1C2uFT— Truthteller (@Truthte83602973) April 9, 2022
Cass after every 2 seconds #CassperVsNaakMusiq pic.twitter.com/DHhMWsEIpS— K (@__Khanyii) April 9, 2022
Naaqmusiq really gave the country the peace and quiet it needed!! Saze Sa jabula Nkosi Yami!!🔥🔥🔥🔥 #CassperVsNaakMusiq pic.twitter.com/JpxpqDomYI— Oscar (@OscarB_nice) April 9, 2022
Basically these guys trained for 5 months just to hug each other #CassperVsNaakMusiq pic.twitter.com/Dm0gW5Kh27— Private Invader. (@Starminah13) April 9, 2022
