WATCH | Inside Innocent Sadiki’s graduation 'surprise' party

Actress Innocent Sadiki has graduated with a master's degree at Afda and her twin sister Millicent went all out planning a party to celebrate her sister's achievement.

In a video shared on their YouTube challenge, CentTwinzTV, Millicent said she had initially planned Inno's party to be a surprise, but her plan was ruined when a person called Inno to ask for an invite.

Millicent said she so angry she wept when the surprise was ruined. However, on graduation day, there were happy tears as the twins and their family and friends met to celebrate.

The good sport that she is, Inno calmed her sister by promising to erase (Men In Black Style) the memory that she knew of the party. She — for all intents and purposes of a surprise — acted the part.

On her Instagram, Inno wrote: “An entire #SupriseParty organised by my twin @millymashile! Imagine. God is so good. Thanks Sisi Bear.”

She went on to write a sweet post just for her.

“My twin sister guys! Haaai there’s none like you shem. You take the trophy, the crown and my heart. Thank you for standing by me through this journey. For my surprise party . I could have NEVER done this without your support. Ngiyabonga mtana ka mama. I love you so much and will never forget what you have done for me.”

Watch the video below: