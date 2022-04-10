WATCH | How I beat Cassper Nyovest: NaakMusiQ speaks about win

When Cassper Nyovest and NaakMusiQ entered the ring in Sun City most of the crowd were cheering for the man dubbed 'Mufasa'. This was Nyovest's second celebrity boxing match and he appeared to have the upper hand.

But NaakMusiQ turned out to be a strong contender, beating Nyovest in the four- match.

“There's very few things I remember from being in the ring. I was really tired. Cassper was punching. All I knew is that don't fall,” he told journalists after the fight.

NaakMusiQ said he had hoped for a knockout but was glad that the match made it to full time.