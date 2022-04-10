×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

WATCH | How I beat Cassper Nyovest: NaakMusiQ speaks about win

The actor and musician says this won't be his last involvement with boxing

10 April 2022 - 15:45 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
There was speculation among celebs and fans alike, many betting their money on Nyovest to take the golden belt, but NaakMusiQ was the champion of the evening at the #CelebCity boxing match.
There was speculation among celebs and fans alike, many betting their money on Nyovest to take the golden belt, but NaakMusiQ was the champion of the evening at the #CelebCity boxing match.
Image: ST Sibiya

When Cassper Nyovest and NaakMusiQ entered the ring in Sun City most of the crowd were cheering for the man dubbed 'Mufasa'. This was Nyovest's second celebrity boxing match and he appeared to have the upper hand. 

But NaakMusiQ turned out to be a strong contender, beating Nyovest in the four- match. 

“There's very few things I remember from being in the ring. I was really tired. Cassper was punching. All I knew is that don't fall,” he told journalists after the fight.

NaakMusiQ said he had hoped for a knockout but was glad that the match made it to full time. 

NaakMusiQ, whose real name is Anga Makubola, said he was hoping to continue his association with the boxing fraternity after the match. 

MORE

IN PICS | NaakMusiQ wins against Cassper Nyovest at the #CelebCity boxing match

The eagerly anticipated #CelebCity boxing match ended in a win for actor and musician NaakMusiQ against rapper Cassper Nyovest on Saturday.
News
7 hours ago

'He really does hit hard, but I think I hit harder' — NaakMusiQ is ready to take on Cassper in a rematch

#CelebCity winner NaakMusiq says he's all in after Cassper's challenge to get in the ring with him again.
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

And the winner is? NaakMusiQ! Actor wins the #CelebCity boxing match!

So? Were your predictions right? Did you bet on the right man?
TshisaLIVE
16 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. And the winner is? NaakMusiQ! Actor wins the #CelebCity boxing match! TshisaLIVE
  2. 'It's just out of character' — Zola Hashatsi urges SK Khoza to contact him ... TshisaLIVE
  3. SK Khoza clears the air on viral 'meltdown' video TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Boxing is about technique' — Robert Marawa shares his expectations for ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Limpopo resort responds to SK Khoza's claims he was provoked 'by racism' in the ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Don't fall': NaakMusiQ explains simple strategy that helped him beat Cassper ...
'I'm very scared to be here': Diepsloot residents live in fear after deadly mob ...