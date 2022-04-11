Halala! Zoleka Mandela’s bundle of joy arrived one day before she turned 42
Author and activist Zoleka Mandela spent her birthday in the maternity ward after her sixth child decided to make her grand entrance on the planet one day before her mother's 42nd birthday.
Taking to her Instagram, a grateful Zoleka shared the happy news at the weekend.
“8.4.2022. Dear Diary, this morning (11.10am) I gave birth to my daughter, Zingce Zobuhle Mandela, a day before my 42nd birthday! To my daughter —We did it, baby. Just me and you. Thank you for choosing me as your mom,” she wrote.
A day after giving birth, an exhausted Zoleka celebrated her birthday in hospital. Grateful for all the love, Zoleka thanked everyone who wished her well, adding she and baby Zingce were doing well.
“Zingce and I are still in hospital. The nurse keeps saying she eats a lot and she’s such an incredibly active baby. OMG. I’m so exhausted but mostly happy and excited about having given birth to my sixth child!”
The author previously shared how she was proud of being a single mother.
“Don’t pity me because I’m a single mom. Respect me for having courage to do it alone, the strength to never give up, and the love to put my own child’s needs before my own. Proud happy mama,” she said.
From food cravings to her most sluggish days, Zoleka has documented her journey.
“The majority of the time when I’m on the socials telling everyone (who cares to listen) that I’m so sexy, so bomb-diggity, and how I’m the s**t, I’ll be home crusty as heck, un-showered, probably so hangry, and so full of s**t, that time. Combine that with zero f**ks to give and you have a huge problem, my friends!” she wrote.
“I’m super old, pregnant again, and always tired of people and things! So when I tell you to f**k off, go ahead and block me because I’ll probably tell you to f**k off again (because it’s one of those don’t try me today days). OK? But happy Sunday, I love you!”