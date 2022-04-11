‘I don’t only go to celebrations and funerals’: Nathi Mthethwa hits back at criticism

Sport, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa has responded to criticism that his department does not support artists but only congratulates them on their achievements and sends condolences when they die.

Speaking at a media briefing where he congratulated DJ Black Coffee on his recent Grammy award, Mthethwa responded to concerns over government's supports for the creative industry.

“There is nothing wrong with the minister being seen when there is a celebration or when an artist has passed on,” said Mthethwa.

“People do not understand that we deal with artists at a very local level through community art centres. That's where we start. Our approach to the creative sector is scientific and evidence-based. We follow the SA Cultural Observatory.”