×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

‘I thought she was kidding’ — Pearl Thusi sets record straight on her Pabi Cooper comment

‘Everyone thinks I am dogging her and I am so sad about that’

11 April 2022 - 12:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Pearl Thusi revealed she meant no harm when she commented on Pabi Cooper's post.
Pearl Thusi revealed she meant no harm when she commented on Pabi Cooper's post.
Image: Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape

Media personality Pearl Thusi has taken to her Instagram to clear things about her comment about amapiano musician Pabi Cooper's post that landed her in hot water.

The star, who is in San Francisco, found herself trending after she made a comment on Pabi's Instagram post.

On Saturday evening the musician posted a clip on Instagram asking promoters to book her. Pearl commented with laughing emojis, and Pabi asked her what she was laughing at. This landed her in the Twitter trends list.

In an Instagram live she recorded that was later shared by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula on Twitter, Pearl revealed she was kidding and had sent Pabi a text to apologise.

 

“I am going live because I have not been on Instagram the entire day. Everyone thinks I am dogging Pabi Cooper and I am so sad about that,” she said.

Pearl explained what was going through her mind when she made the  comment.

“I really thought she is booked in Nigeria. She is killing it right now and when she worded it in a Nigerian accent, I thought she was making a joke about being booked, I thought she was kidding, I thought she was flexing on us.”

It seems Pearl cannot duck from being trolled for her comments. Recently she took to Twitter and said she doesn't take the Grammy Awards too seriously after her fave Wizkid walked away empty-handed on the night.

“Wiz not winning a Grammy is another reason I kinda don’t take the Grammys too seriously. It’s a celebratory/fun show with cool statues. African artists have proved they don’t need them, but they’re a nice to have. But also, I could be wrong. That’s just me. All love”

Pearl Thusi shares why she doesn’t take the Grammys too seriously

“African artists have proved they don’t need them, but they’re a nice to have.”
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Slik Talk calls Pearl Thusi 'mean' after she mocked his 'wardrobe background'

"There's nothing about you that tells me you're a genuine person ... she's a very mean person," said Slik Talk.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

‘We feel like we all won’ — Pearl Thusi gushes over Thuso Mbedu’s win

"Thank you for much needed good news after the month we’ve had," Pearl tweeted Thuso.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Pearl Thusi trends for 'not wanting to support' Zola 7 because of the 'GBV moment'

Pearl Thusi's tweet about Zola 7 saw her land on the SA Twitter trends list.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. And the winner is? NaakMusiQ! Actor wins the #CelebCity boxing match! TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Boxing is about technique' — Robert Marawa shares his expectations for ... TshisaLIVE
  3. SK Khoza clears the air on viral 'meltdown' video TshisaLIVE
  4. Blacklez reveals it took two years to shake off ‘being Dineo Ranaka’s ex’ TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I think the beast in him is gonna come out' — DJ Tira bets on Naakmusiq for ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Don't fall': NaakMusiQ explains simple strategy that helped him beat Cassper ...
'I'm very scared to be here': Diepsloot residents live in fear after deadly mob ...