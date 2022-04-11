‘I thought she was kidding’ — Pearl Thusi sets record straight on her Pabi Cooper comment
‘Everyone thinks I am dogging her and I am so sad about that’
Media personality Pearl Thusi has taken to her Instagram to clear things about her comment about amapiano musician Pabi Cooper's post that landed her in hot water.
The star, who is in San Francisco, found herself trending after she made a comment on Pabi's Instagram post.
On Saturday evening the musician posted a clip on Instagram asking promoters to book her. Pearl commented with laughing emojis, and Pabi asked her what she was laughing at. This landed her in the Twitter trends list.
In an Instagram live she recorded that was later shared by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula on Twitter, Pearl revealed she was kidding and had sent Pabi a text to apologise.
“I am going live because I have not been on Instagram the entire day. Everyone thinks I am dogging Pabi Cooper and I am so sad about that,” she said.
Pearl explained what was going through her mind when she made the comment.
“I really thought she is booked in Nigeria. She is killing it right now and when she worded it in a Nigerian accent, I thought she was making a joke about being booked, I thought she was kidding, I thought she was flexing on us.”
It seems Pearl cannot duck from being trolled for her comments. Recently she took to Twitter and said she doesn't take the Grammy Awards too seriously after her fave Wizkid walked away empty-handed on the night.
“Wiz not winning a Grammy is another reason I kinda don’t take the Grammys too seriously. It’s a celebratory/fun show with cool statues. African artists have proved they don’t need them, but they’re a nice to have. But also, I could be wrong. That’s just me. All love”
Pearl Thusi explains her comment on Pabi Cooper's IG post and says she has also sent an apology to her. pic.twitter.com/D1uqIgfEMo— Musa Khawula (@MusaKhawula) April 10, 2022
