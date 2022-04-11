‘I will remember this day for the rest of my life’ — AKA remembers Anele Tembe
Rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes will never forget his late fiancée Anele "Nellie" Tembe, and hopes to commemorate her life with the Tembe family.
Anele was engaged to AKA when she died on April 11 2021 after allegedly falling from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town.
AKA took to his Instagram timeline on Monday to mark the anniversary of her death.
“I’ll remember this day for the rest of my life. Every day I pray for the healing of your family and my family. I hope one day we can all come together and pay our respects to you and your memory at the same place and same time,” he wrote.
AKA's mother Lynn Forbes took to her timeline also sharing a tribute to Anele Tembe.
In her post, Lynn spoke of how she hopes for her sons healing, wishing to take his pain away.
"May your soul rest peacefully Nelz.
"It’s been the most difficult year, time heals but the scars will remain forever. I wish I could take your pain away Kiernan. I continue to pray for peace and the healing of both families. I’m grateful for all the love and support we have received in the midst of the pain and the daily challenges we face." she wrote.
AKA has honoured his late fiancée in many ways. On her birthday on October 11, the rapper released the single Tears Run Dry speaking of his grief.
The lyrics include: “First thing on my mind/When I wake up. I cannot feel sunshine with you not waking up by my side. Nothing else can replace us. Try to break down and cry, but all my tears run dry.”
A year after his fiancée's death, AKA has found love again in the arms of rapper Nadia Nakai.
The stars confirmed their union on Instagram last month when sharing a video of them kissing while at Orthodox VIP Lounge in Johannesburg.
