‘I will remember this day for the rest of my life’ — AKA remembers Anele Tembe

Rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes will never forget his late fiancée Anele "Nellie" Tembe, and hopes to commemorate her life with the Tembe family.

Anele was engaged to AKA when she died on April 11 2021 after allegedly falling from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town.

AKA took to his Instagram timeline on Monday to mark the anniversary of her death.

“I’ll remember this day for the rest of my life. Every day I pray for the healing of your family and my family. I hope one day we can all come together and pay our respects to you and your memory at the same place and same time,” he wrote.