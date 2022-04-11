×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

‘I will remember this day for the rest of my life’ — AKA remembers Anele Tembe

11 April 2022 - 11:00 By Joy Mphande
Kiernan "AKA" Forbes remembers his late fiancée a year after her passing.
Kiernan "AKA" Forbes remembers his late fiancée a year after her passing.
Image: AKA/ Instagram

Rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes will never forget his late fiancée Anele "Nellie" Tembe, and hopes to commemorate her life with the Tembe family.

Anele was engaged to AKA when she died on April 11 2021 after allegedly falling from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town. 

AKA took to his Instagram timeline on Monday to mark the anniversary of her death. 

I’ll remember this day for the rest of my life. Every day I pray for the healing of your family and my family. I hope one day we can all come together and pay our respects to you and your memory at the same place and same time,” he wrote.

AKA's mother Lynn Forbes took to her timeline also sharing a tribute to Anele Tembe. 

In her post, Lynn spoke of how she hopes for her sons healing, wishing to take his pain away.

"May your soul rest peacefully Nelz.

"It’s been the most difficult year, time heals but the scars will remain forever. I wish I could take your pain away Kiernan. I continue to pray for peace and the healing of both families. I’m grateful for all the love and support we have received in the midst of the pain and the daily challenges we face." she wrote.

AKA has honoured his late fiancée in many ways. On her birthday on October 11, the rapper released the single Tears Run Dry speaking of his grief.

The lyrics include: “First thing on my mind/When I wake up. I cannot feel sunshine with you not waking up by my side. Nothing else can replace us. Try to break down and cry, but all my tears run dry.”

A year after his fiancée's death, AKA has found love again in the arms of rapper Nadia Nakai.

The stars confirmed their union on Instagram last month when sharing a video of them kissing while at Orthodox VIP Lounge in Johannesburg.

WATCH | Lip locking & butt grabbing! AKA & Nadia serve PDA on the socials

AKA and Nadia did more than just smile for the cameras while taking pictures...
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Ntsiki Mazwai comments on Nadia Nakai and AKA’s new ‘relationship’

“Soulmates neh. We get over them so quickly. So quickly,” tweeted the poet.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

TIMELINE | The year AKA’s world turned upside down: Losing Anele Tempe

Weeks after paying lobola, AKA lost his fiancee in a terrible tragedy.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

WATCH | Awkward! AKA slams Thabooty for asking about Nelli Tembe

"It's none of your business. It's nobody's business but my own," AKA hit back at Thaboody while live on radio.
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. And the winner is? NaakMusiQ! Actor wins the #CelebCity boxing match! TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Boxing is about technique' — Robert Marawa shares his expectations for ... TshisaLIVE
  3. SK Khoza clears the air on viral 'meltdown' video TshisaLIVE
  4. Blacklez reveals it took two years to shake off ‘being Dineo Ranaka’s ex’ TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I think the beast in him is gonna come out' — DJ Tira bets on Naakmusiq for ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Don't fall': NaakMusiQ explains simple strategy that helped him beat Cassper ...
'I'm very scared to be here': Diepsloot residents live in fear after deadly mob ...