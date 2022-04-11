Maumela Mahuwa says women should refuse to be 'defined by marriage'
“I'm not a feminist but I kind of believe that one needs to believe in the power to survive alone”
Muvhango actress Maumela Mahuwa has strong views about marriage, and this comes after her character has gone through the most.
Even though Susan has endured in her marriage, Maumela has no desire to carry the torch. However she is glad her character is finally living a life where she is free from putting herself last.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE the actress opened up about what women are subjected to.
“I think out of all the things that Susan could've done up until now is free herself from Azwindini. I'm not a feminist but I kind of believe that one needs to believe in the power to survive alone. Like we as people or as Africans, we believe a woman is defined by marriage. I beg to disagree. Because people are suffering in the name that a woman is defined by marriage. A woman can be defined by everything including being successful as an individual. I do understand that we come from families that expect us to be married and have children in the long run but why should my life goal be about people other than myself .
“So I think her getting away from that toxic relationship where she looked beautiful on the outside but on the inside she was rotten. Walking away and making that decision, I think that's a good thing for me.”
Is Susan making a wise decision by moving to Joburg??— Muvhango (@MuvhangoSA) April 6, 2022
Let’s catch the next episode of #Muvhango exclusively @SABC_2 at 21h00 pic.twitter.com/UHH01sopoj
She is proud Susan is in a way rewriting her chapter. In the show she is moving to Joburg from Venda.
“I think for every woman who has been through such kind of marriage is to figure out who you are as a person . Because you need to re-establish yourself . Its been so long being married, being somebody's wife and you really don't know who you are as an individual, and an independent woman or human being that's not attached to being a mother figure or wife figure. So she is reinventing herself and she is coming out guns blazing. She is gonna do great things.”
The show is celebrating 25 years this month, having first aired on April 7 1997. The silver jubilee-themed Riya Hayani, meaning “going back home”, will be a journey down memory lane that will see old stories being aired on their TV screens.
Maumela hopes the show will continue to grow and tell authentic African stories.
“I hope it grows older you know. Even people like us who have come and gone, we should be initiating the young and upcoming generation to come and carry the torch. As Africans we need to remember we are Africans and we need to tell African stories in an African way and without prejudice. I think Muvhango is that bell or alarm in our heads that we are still African. Muvhango is a reminder of who we are and I think we should have more stories that actually tell African stories in an African way, without feeling like we are left behind.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.