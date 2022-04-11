Maumela Mahuwa says women should refuse to be 'defined by marriage'

Muvhango actress Maumela Mahuwa has strong views about marriage, and this comes after her character has gone through the most.

Even though Susan has endured in her marriage, Maumela has no desire to carry the torch. However she is glad her character is finally living a life where she is free from putting herself last.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE the actress opened up about what women are subjected to.

“I think out of all the things that Susan could've done up until now is free herself from Azwindini. I'm not a feminist but I kind of believe that one needs to believe in the power to survive alone. Like we as people or as Africans, we believe a woman is defined by marriage. I beg to disagree. Because people are suffering in the name that a woman is defined by marriage. A woman can be defined by everything including being successful as an individual. I do understand that we come from families that expect us to be married and have children in the long run but why should my life goal be about people other than myself .

“So I think her getting away from that toxic relationship where she looked beautiful on the outside but on the inside she was rotten. Walking away and making that decision, I think that's a good thing for me.”