×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

No longer Miss, but Mrs? Faith Nketsi 'confirms' she's off the market

11 April 2022 - 17:48 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Reality TV star Faith Nketsi is officially off the market
Reality TV star Faith Nketsi is officially off the market
Image: Supplied by MTV

Rapper, socialite, and reality TV star Faith Nketsi seemingly tied the knot with her beau Nzuzo Njilo in a private ceremony at the weekend.

Faith, who was formally known as “Queen Twerk”, sent shock waves on social media on Sunday when pictures and videos of her wedding day surfaced — indicating she was off the market.

While the star has not officially confirmed the news, she took to her socials to add the Njilo surname to her name, further adding fuel to the rumours that she wed wealthy businessman Nzuzo in a luxury wedding.

Pictures and videos of Faith's wedding ceremony made their way to social media, increasing in number as she climbed higher and higher on to the Twitter trends list.

The media personality also tweeted, though not saying much, that she is now Mrs Njilo.

The news of Nketsi’s wedding sent her to the number spot on the Twitter trends list over the weekend. It was wedding season in celebville as Faith was not the only who tied the knot.

Denise, a TV presenter, actress, and artist, walked down the aisle at the picturesque venue Blaauwklippen Vineyards in the Stellenbosch wine lands on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram on her wedding day the mother of one shared with her followers that she was about to walk down the aisle.

“Today is my Wedding Day ... it’s finally here! I have been seeing a flood of my family and friends coming in from around the world, and I can’t express enough how excited I am. I’m so grateful. A big thank you to everyone!”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Reality TV star Faith Nketsi responds to cheating rumours: 'I did not cheat'

"I'm not going to keep quiet because this is just so disrespectful to me and my partner."
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

LISTEN | Faith Nketsi says she holds nothing back in upcoming reality TV season

A lot of drama, shade and raw moments is what you can expect from the upcoming season of "Have Faith".
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Faith Nketsi is back in studio — Tweeps joke that 'she’s trying save SA hip hop!’

SA didn't think Faith Nketsi would try to rap again after her first attempt was dubbed an 'epic fail' but the good sis is back in studio for another ...
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

WATCH | LEVELS! Faith Nketsi's boyfriend gifted her this fancy Range Rover for their anniversary

"Even a KWID as a present e ntse le shap," wrote one follower.
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. And the winner is? NaakMusiQ! Actor wins the #CelebCity boxing match! TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Boxing is about technique' — Robert Marawa shares his expectations for ... TshisaLIVE
  3. SK Khoza clears the air on viral 'meltdown' video TshisaLIVE
  4. Blacklez reveals it took two years to shake off ‘being Dineo Ranaka’s ex’ TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I think the beast in him is gonna come out' — DJ Tira bets on Naakmusiq for ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Inevitable and unfortunate' delays continue as Jacob Zuma's corruption trial ...
'Don't fall': NaakMusiQ explains simple strategy that helped him beat Cassper ...