WATCH | Here’s how many times Cassper Nyovest said he would #Naakhimout

Taking to Twitter, the rapper patted himself on the back for being a trendsetter and marketing genius after he faced off with opponent Anga “NaakMusiQ” Makubalo last weekend.

“The whole country is talking about boxing today because of this man. Don Billy, you're a certified legend. Marketing genius. I love you and I'm proud of you.”

Even though he didn't bag this one, his fans were sure he would and that' is thanks to his confidence on the TL's.

Here's a trip down memory lane of the times Cassper was sure he would #Naakhimout.

Three days to Celeb City

A few days before the fight, Cassper took to his Twitter timeline to share a clip super-confident he could knock out the musician just one jab