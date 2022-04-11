×

TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Here’s how many times Cassper Nyovest said he would #Naakhimout

11 April 2022 - 13:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Cassper Nyovest called himself a marketing genius for being able to pull off the highly-anticipated Celeb City boxing clash
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest

After his shocking loss in the Celeb City boxing clash over the weekend, Cassper Nyovest is singing his own praises for being able to pull it off.

Taking to Twitter, the rapper patted himself on the back for being a trendsetter and marketing genius after he faced off with opponent Anga “NaakMusiQ” Makubalo last weekend.

“The whole country is talking about boxing today because of this man. Don Billy, you're a certified legend. Marketing genius. I love you and I'm proud of you.”

Even though he didn't bag this one, his fans were sure he would and that' is thanks to his confidence on the TL's.

Here's a trip down memory lane of the times Cassper was sure he would #Naakhimout.

Three days to Celeb City 

A few days before the fight, Cassper took to his Twitter timeline to share a clip super-confident he could knock out the musician just one jab

“I'm your best bet” 

If there is anything Cassper is a pro at it is hyping himself. When the fight was a few months away he urged Grammy Award-winning artist DJ Black Coffee to bet on him because he was going to win.

Countdown begins 

Four weeks before the fight he said he would “shut down all the non-believers” at the boxing match by walking away victorious on the night

Consistently debuts moves/training sessions

The rapper's training sessions have been a prominent feature on his social media. He revealed to his followers how serious he was about wining the Celeb City boxing match that took place over the weekend at the Sun City Superbowl

“I've put in the work” 

Closer to April the rapper may have used a tactic to plant a seed of doubt in his opponent's supporters when he tweeted he did not skip a day of training. It worked well for him, because NaakMusiQ held his cards (training session) closer to his chest and surprised many on Saturday night when he was announced the winner.

While Cassper had been sharing his training sessions on social media, his opponent remained mum on his social platforms. At a press conference, NaakMusiQ revealed he had been low-key for a reason.

“Cassper is comfortable, he knows what he's doing, he's been doing it for quite some time so we figured it was a great thing. Let us work behind the scenes, create a monster and reveal it on the fight of the night,” the actor said.

WATCH | How I beat Cassper Nyovest: NaakMusiQ speaks about win

NaakMusiQ turned out to be a strong contender, beating Nyovest in the five-round match.
