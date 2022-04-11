×

TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Perfect — Inside Denise Zimba and Jakob’s fairytale wedding

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
11 April 2022 - 13:00
TV personality Denise Zimba tied the knot with Jakob Schlichtig at the weekend.
Image: Instagram/Sihle Ndaba

Media personality Denise Zimba married Jakob Schlichtig, the love of her life and father of her daughter, in the wedding of her dreams at the weekend.

The star is yet to share official videos and snaps, but family members and friends she celebrated with shared captured moments on the socials.

The dream wedding took place on April 9 at picturesque Blaauwklippen, one of the oldest wine farms in Stellenbosch. 

Denise's wedding was star-studded with Lorna Maseko, K Naomi, her Wedding Basher co-star Zola Nene, actress  Sihle Ndaba  and Lesego Thlabi in attendance.

Taking to social media on her big day, the bride posted an image of the venue and said: “ Today is my wedding day. It’s finally here! I have been seeing a flood of my family and friends coming in from around the world, and I can’t express  how excited I am. I’m so grateful. A big thank you to everyone.”

Denise announced her engagement to Jakob in 2019 and shortly after gave birth to their first child, the cutest bundle of joy named Leah Lilli-Rose Schlichtig.

Denise looked amazing in her wedding gown and later changed into a fun, short number for the reception, where she danced the night away surrounded by love and light.

Here are some of the snaps and videos from the intimate event:

