WATCH | Perfect — Inside Denise Zimba and Jakob’s fairytale wedding

Media personality Denise Zimba married Jakob Schlichtig, the love of her life and father of her daughter, in the wedding of her dreams at the weekend.

The star is yet to share official videos and snaps, but family members and friends she celebrated with shared captured moments on the socials.

The dream wedding took place on April 9 at picturesque Blaauwklippen, one of the oldest wine farms in Stellenbosch.

Denise's wedding was star-studded with Lorna Maseko, K Naomi, her Wedding Basher co-star Zola Nene, actress Sihle Ndaba and Lesego Thlabi in attendance.