‘You found an opponent who was ready and he completely humbled you’ — Slik Talk celebrates Cassper’s defeat

Controversial YouTuber Slik Talk anticipates a rematch between Cassper Nyovest and NaakMusiQ while he celebrates the rapper's defeat.

NaakMusiQ was crowned champion after two judges scored in his favour in the Celeb City exhibition fight at Sun City on Sunday.

Slik Talk, who lost to the rapper in their boxing match in December 2021, was elated by the turnout and took to his YouTube channel to say Cassper had finally met an equal opponent.

“You found an opponent who was prepared and ready and he completely humbled. You just got your arse whipped because you were too arrogant. You were posting your training, you took it lightly. You had one boxing match and you took this one lightly . Naak completely humbled you. I definitely want to see a rematch,.” he said.

Like many, Slik Talk said he initially was convinced NaakMusiQ would not win but was impressed with how he shutd own people's claims.

“Initially when I saw NaakMusiQ's condition I thought this n*gga was going to get beat. When I saw NaakMusiQ he was looking like he was pregnant at the weigh in but NaakMusiQ came out and showed out.”

Watch the full video below: