TshisaLIVE

‘I would destroy any celeb’ — Siv Ngesi challenges celebs to fight him while in heels

‘There’s no celebrity worthy of me. I know no one will take up the challenge’

12 April 2022 - 15:00 By Joy Mphande
Siv Ngesi believes his nine years of experience in boxing gives him leverage in a celebrity match.
Image: Instagram/ Siv Ngesi
Image: Instagram/ Siv Ngesi

Siv Ngesi broke the internet on Monday after he challenged any celebrity to a boxing match while wearing heels. 

After Celeb City's exhibition fight between actor and musician NaakMusiQ and rapper Cassper Nyovest at Sun City on Saturday, talk about the next fight has been on Mzansi's lips. 

While Mzansi waits to witness Siv's debut on Women King in September, the actor topped the country's trends list after posting a video of him wearing stiletto heels while punching a bag.

“Everyone is talking about celeb boxing. I would destroy any celeb even while wearing heels,” he wrote.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Siv said he found it laughable how people made comments about his sexuality, saying he is gay.  

“I'm all about uncomfortability and growth. It's always been my place. I love to push the norm.”

Siv is known as a sportsman, and while he excelling in the pole dancing and drag industry, he said his nine years of experience in boxing means no celebrity stands a chance to win against him because they were learning the sport. 

The actor said  it would take him six to seven weeks of training as a training coach at his disposal.

“They can all fight each other and get better. Maybe after four or five years  they'll be worthy.  

“There's no celebrity who is worthy of me. I'd beat them all and they know I know that. I know no-one will take up the challenge and I think anyone who would take up the challenge would be stupid.”

As an advocate against gender-based violence and period poverty, he wants his boxing match to be a charitable event.

“I would fight anyone. I don't care. As long as it is for a great cause. They'd be lucky to get a shot at my face. They might get one or two but I'd definitely get the last laugh.”

Speaking about his relentless and confident spirit, Siv said he has an obsession to succeed in everything he does.

“I've learnt I have an addictive personality, that I move from addiction. I don't drink alcohol, I don't do drugs but I'm addicted to achieving things. I don't mind failing. I don't mind failing at something new. I don't mind looking stupid. I love succeeding.”

