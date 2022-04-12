'Nkao thuba meno' — King Monada responds to Mr Smeg's boxing match challenge
King Monada is confident he can take on Twitter influencer Michael Bucwa, popularly known as Mr Smeg, in a celebrity boxing match.
After Celeb City's exhibition fight between actor and musician NaakMusiQ and rapper Cassper Nyovest at Sun City on Saturday, talks of the next fight have been on Mzansi's lips and Mr Smeg suggested himself and King Monada as the next worthy celebrity match.
“Can't wait for a Mr Smeg vs King Monada boxing match. I would knock him out ku first round.” he wrote.
The Limpopo-born star responded by saying he would win the fight and knock his teeth out.
“Nkao thuba meno [I'd knock your teeth out] with one special punch,” he wrote.
King Monada left Mzansi in suspense after he posted a cryptic Tweet about Mr Smeg.
“I can't believe Mr Smeg was used like that,” he wrote.
This is not the first talk of King Monada engaging in a celebrity match.
King Monada and Imali Eningi hitmaker Big Zulu have teased towards doing an exhibition fight in March this year which never materialised.
Though the show never happened, Big Zulu told TshisaLIVE he would win the fight against him if given the chance.
“King Monada won't last with me in the ring,” he said.
“I'm not even going to prepare, I'll just be easy nje.”
