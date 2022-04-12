SNAPS | ‘I love you so much Mr Njilo’ — Faith Nketsi shares moments from her wedding day
Reality TV star Faith Nketsi has confirmed she is not only head over heels in love but is now Mrs Njilo after saying “I do ” to businessman Nzuza Njilo.
Using the hashtag “Njilo found his Faith”, the pair tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at the weekend.
Taking to her Instagram to share beautiful pictures from her big day, Faith declared her love for her husband, saying she plans to use the rest of her life to shower him with love.
“I love you so much Mr Njilo. There won’t be a day that will go past without me showing you how much I love you,” she said.
Faith, who became popular by the name Twerk Queen before solidifying her presence in the entertainment industry through her show Have Faith on MTV, gave a special shout-out to her glam squad. She thanked them for their collective efforts to make her feel and look like a princess.
“A special thank you to @otiz_seflo. When I saw myself in this dress I literally cried🥺 I loved it so much. @lebogang_bang my makeup looked so beautiful, I’ll never stop telling you how much I appreciate you ❤️. Thank you @jozeest for my head piece. It completed the look and made me feel like a princess.”
Check out how gorgeous she looked.
Though they initially chose not to confirm their relationship publicly, Faith and Nzuzo were rumoured to be an item in 2021. Videos of Nzuzo gifting Faith a Range Rover for their one year anniversary as lovers went viral.
Fast forward to 2022, the pair finally tied the knot.
On her social media TLs, Faith has been flooded with congratulatory messages, while some have expressed their heartbreak about another “baddie” been taken off the streets.
Sorry to break your hearts gents, but Faith Nketsi is out of the game.— Big Mo (@MogomotsiLebot2) April 10, 2022
Nzuzo Njilo calls her wifey now.. pic.twitter.com/hsAKaiplfs
Congratulations @_faith_nketsi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/k4UznF99yw— Aletta (@alettawinkiiey) April 10, 2022
First look at Faith Nketsi and Nzuzo Njilo's wedding. pic.twitter.com/nc1nX7jjAy— Musa Khawula (@MusaKhawula) April 11, 2022
