SNAPS | Inside Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize’s lavish thanksgiving ceremony

Inside Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize's lavish thanksgiving ceremony
Businesswoman and reality TV star Shauwn “Mam'Mkhize” Mkhize left no stone unturned when she held her thanks giving ceremony in Sandton after she celebrated her birthday.
If anyone knows how to throw a soirée its Mam'Mkhize and her African royalty themed event saw her make a grand entrance on a camel's back before five outfit changes and an A-lister line-up.
Mzansi is more accustomed to seeing the wealthy businesswoman arrive in fancy cars, but this time she kicked it up a notch.
Bathong MamKhize came in a whole camel for her Thanksgiving party👀 yi film pic.twitter.com/eu9CYLxcu5— Marshmallow (@Ayakha_H) April 10, 2022
When the event was about to start, she changed her outfit. She switched to a gorgeous African print dress with elaborate shoulder and trail detailing. The African royalty-inspired dress was designed by SA's Francois Vedemme.
Entrepreneur Kenny Kunene andactress, socialite and media personality Tarina Patel were there. Influencer Kefilwe Mabote and actress Thembi Seete were also guests at the event. Close friends and family were in attendance.
The Kwa MaMkhize star took to her Instagram to thank guests who made it to her event.
“To know where you are going you must first know where you come from. My thanksgiving ceremony was a celebration to God and my ancestors ... oKhabazela ba ka Mavovo. To everyone that made the time to celebrate with me, I thank you.”
To kick off her birthday, she gave her followers a tour of a room filled with balloons and flowers to celebrate her trip around the sun.
Saying she was surprised by the elaborate and beautiful décor, Mam'Mkhize said while she usually doesn't like surprises she loved the aesthetics of the room and it was a great way to kick off celebrations.
“And so it begins. I’m not a fan of surprises. This one really caught me off guard, but I love it. Thank you!”
