‘A celebration of my treasures’ — LaConco pens birthday message to Jacob Zuma
Nonkanyiso “LaConco” Conco penned a birthday message to her ex-fiancé, former president Jacob Zuma.
Jacob turned 80 on Tuesday and spent the day in hospital while his youngest son, Sakhaumuzi Zuma, turned one.
LaConco took to her timeline to celebrate Jacob and her son's birthday.
“12 April, a date that will forever be a celebration of my treasures. Happiest birthday babakhe (father of my child) and Sakhaumuzi. Zuma, Nina baka Lugaju kaMantomela kaShisa, Mashingizela ashiye impi yakhe (praise poem),” she wrote.
12 April a date that will forever be a celebration of my treasures.— Nonkanyiso Conco (@la_conco) April 12, 2022
While it seems there aren't any grievances between LaConco and her ex, in one episode of Showmax's The Real Housewives of Durban the reality TV star claimed she was raising their son with her mother.
“I never knew I would be at a stage where I am raising my son with my mom. I never fell in love to be in the situation I am in today. I don’t think the scars will ever heal,” she said.
LaConco said she had previously wanted to keep their relationship private.
“The position I am in, I found love and I stayed true to that love. But unfortunately there were people who had an interest in that love and made it a public thing when it was not my intention.
“No-one gets into a relationship, especially if you are young, to face circumstances I went through. I had to come to a point where I had to accept the situation and these are the circumstances. OK this is it,” she said.
