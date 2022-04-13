‘A celebration of my treasures’ — LaConco pens birthday message to Jacob Zuma

While it seems there aren't any grievances between LaConco and her ex, in one episode of Showmax's The Real Housewives of Durban the reality TV star claimed she was raising their son with her mother.

“I never knew I would be at a stage where I am raising my son with my mom. I never fell in love to be in the situation I am in today. I don’t think the scars will ever heal,” she said.

LaConco said she had previously wanted to keep their relationship private.

“The position I am in, I found love and I stayed true to that love. But unfortunately there were people who had an interest in that love and made it a public thing when it was not my intention.

“No-one gets into a relationship, especially if you are young, to face circumstances I went through. I had to come to a point where I had to accept the situation and these are the circumstances. OK this is it,” she said.