×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

‘A celebration of my treasures’ — LaConco pens birthday message to Jacob Zuma

13 April 2022 - 08:56 By Joy Mphande
Former president Jacob Zuma and Nonkanyiso Conco.
Former president Jacob Zuma and Nonkanyiso Conco.
Image: Via Instagram

Nonkanyiso “LaConco” Conco penned a birthday message to her ex-fiancé, former president Jacob Zuma.

Jacob turned 80 on Tuesday and spent the day in hospital while his youngest son, Sakhaumuzi Zuma, turned four.

LaConco took to her timeline to celebrate Jacob and her son's birthday.

“12 April, a date that will forever be a celebration of my treasures. Happiest birthday babakhe (father of my child) and Sakhaumuzi. Zuma, Nina baka Lugaju kaMantomela kaShisa, Mashingizela ashiye impi yakhe (praise poem),” she wrote.

While it seems there aren't any grievances between LaConco and her ex, in one episode of Showmax's The Real Housewives of Durban the reality TV star claimed she was raising their son with her mother.

“I never knew I would be at a stage where I am raising my son with my mom. I never fell in love to be in the situation I am in today. I don’t think the scars will ever heal,” she said.

LaConco said she had previously wanted to keep their relationship private.

“The position I am in, I found love and I stayed true to that love. But unfortunately there were people who had an interest in that love and made it a public thing when it was not my intention.

“No-one gets into a relationship, especially if you are young, to face circumstances I went through. I had to come to a point where I had to accept the situation and these are the circumstances. OK this is it,” she said.

SNAPS | ‘Shaking a** on a yacht’ — Inside LaConco’s Thailand vacation

"Saze sahappy sibancane, angifuni nje ukungachazi. Asibonge!"
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

‘Those who speak ill of me are only encouraging me to do more’ — LaConco

LaConco says she's not fazed by haters.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

LaConco talks about failed relationship with Jacob Zuma: ‘I don’t think the scars will ever heal’

LaConco finally broke her silence on her relationship with uBaba, saying: "No-one gets into a relationship, especially if you are young, to face ...
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

WATCH | Heartbroken LaConco gets teary as she bids her father farewell

The 'Real Housewife' is heartbroken after losing her father.
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘I thought she was kidding’ — Pearl Thusi sets record straight on her Pabi ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Pabi Moloi insists she was never married as 'husband' demands half her estate TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Letoya Makhene helps calm tearful Mphowabadimo when spirits overwhelm ... TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Nkao thuba meno' — King Monada responds to Mr Smeg's boxing match challenge TshisaLIVE
  5. SK Khoza apologises for viral videos, saying he was 'trapped in a very dark ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Inevitable and unfortunate' delays continue as Jacob Zuma's corruption trial ...
Tankers float away, homes flooded during KZN downpours