#CoupleGoals | DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz launch his and hers fragrances with Drip
Black-owned footwear brand Drip has ventured into the fragrance industry in collaboration with one of Mzansi's '"It" couple, DJ Zinhle and Black Motion's Murdah Bongz.
This adds to the couple's business ventures.
Bongani “Murdah Bongz” Mohosana and his partner in Black Motion launched an Black Steam Gin in early 2021, and Zinhle Jiyane has a jewellery line Era By DJ Zinhle, a range of wigs called Hair Majesty and furniture, and is CEO of Boulevard Nectar Rosé among the many hats she wears.
“We both love a phenomenal success story, especially a South African story. For us, the Drip brand embodies black excellence and business owners. We are inspired by the work they are doing to expand their portfolio with Finesse.” the couple said in a statement shared with TshisaLIVE.
The CEO of The Drip Group, Lekau Sehoana, said DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz are the perfect duo for the launch.
“They are recognised individually for being standout musicians with statement fashion trends and together as a dynamic love duo. We chose Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle as Drip Finesse muses because they both embody the essence of the brand and the scents,” he said.
“At The Drip Group we are always looking at innovating the brand to make the future a reality, and this is how Finesse was born. Through our meticulous dedication to collaboration, we have created this range and we're proud to introduce two new perfume trendsetters across the country. ”
Finesse is a collection of his and her perfumes. Arion is a spice and wood scent for him and Ruby a fruity and sweet scent for her.
The perfumes retail at R599 and are set to be available in SA from April 14 2022.
Some of Mzansi's A-listers were dressed to the nines to celebrate the occasion on Tuesday evening.
Take a look at some of the pictures below:
