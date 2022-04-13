CoupleGoals | DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz launch his and hers fragrances with Drip

Black-owned footwear brand Drip has ventured into the fragrance industry in collaboration with one of Mzansi's '"It" couple, DJ Zinhle and Black Motion's Murdah Bongz.

This adds to the couple's business ventures.

Bongani “Murdah Bongz” Mohosana and his partner in Black Motion launched an Black Steam Gin in early 2021, and Zinhle Jiyane has a jewellery line Era By DJ Zinhle, a range of wigs called Hair Majesty and furniture, and is CEO of Boulevard Nectar Rosé among the many hats she wears.

“We both love a phenomenal success story, especially a South African story. For us, the Drip brand embodies black excellence and business owners. We are inspired by the work they are doing to expand their portfolio with Finesse.” the couple said in a statement shared with TshisaLIVE.