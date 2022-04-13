×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

'I have not been the same since' — ShoMadjozi prepares for her baby sis’ memorial

13 April 2022 - 13:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Sho Madjozi said she has not been the same since the loss of her sister in December 2019
Sho Madjozi said she has not been the same since the loss of her sister in December 2019
Image: Instagram/ Sho Madjozi

It's been two years since Sho Madjozi lost her sister Makhanani “Nyeleti” Maganye in an accident in December 2019.

Taking to Instagram, the musician said she had not been the same since the loss of Nyeleti. 

She shared snaps of her and her baby sis, saying Nyeleti’s memorial service will take place over the Easter weekend. 

“It’s my little sister’s memorial this weekend. It’s been two years since she left us and I have not been the same. She was the bubbliest, sweetest girl and I miss her so much. For her sake I need to celebrate her life and pick myself up again. Rest well, Nyeleti.”

Her former management, We Make Music, shared that Nyeleti  died in a car accident on December 17 2019 in Bungeni village, Limpopo.

“We thank all organisers of various shows that Sho Madjozi could not honour during this difficult time. We acknowledge and appreciate the disappointment of fans who were looking forward to her performances and appeal for their understanding and support.

“The love and support from family and friends has kept her going as she mourns her sister and friend.” 

Sho Majdozi returned to social media after taking a break. She has been away from the socials for a while and after trending for being scarce, the singer came out to assure fans that she was alive and well.

The John Cena hitmaker cleared the air and explained what she had been dealing with behind the scenes.

“Thank you to everyone that has been checking on me. I was dealing with hurt and confusion. I discovered two people on my team trying to steal which led me to discover all sorts of dodgy things they had been doing to block my opportunities for more than a year.”

'I was dealing with some hurt' — Sho Madjozi shares why she's been MIA

"I’ve got new management, I’m looking cute, my new music sounds mad and I can’t wait to roll it out," she tweeted after clarifying that she's hasn't ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

LEVELS! Sho Madjozi is on a billboard in Times Square, New York

"A village girl in Times Square," said Sho Madjozi.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Sho Madjozi says that Africa is still disconnected thanks to its colonisers

"I think the colonial language we use is a big part of that. It keeps our ties with the former masters tighter than our ties with each other," she ...
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘I thought she was kidding’ — Pearl Thusi sets record straight on her Pabi ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Pabi Moloi insists she was never married as 'husband' demands half her estate TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Letoya Makhene helps calm tearful Mphowabadimo when spirits overwhelm ... TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Nkao thuba meno' — King Monada responds to Mr Smeg's boxing match challenge TshisaLIVE
  5. SK Khoza apologises for viral videos, saying he was 'trapped in a very dark ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Inevitable and unfortunate' delays continue as Jacob Zuma's corruption trial ...
Tankers float away, homes flooded during KZN downpours