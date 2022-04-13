×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

‘Mad respect’ — NaakMusiQ pays respect to Cassper, rapper responds

13 April 2022 - 07:00 By Joy Mphande
NaakMusiQ and Cassper Nyovest square off.
NaakMusiQ and Cassper Nyovest square off.
Image: Alaister Russell

Celeb City championship holder NaakMusiQ gave Cassper props after their exhibition fight at Sun City on Saturday.

The actor and musician took to his Instagram timeline on Monday posting a picture of himself, alongside the rapper.

“This man had the whole continent watching boxing. Mad respect @casspernyovest” he captioned the post.    

Cassper responded, emphasising their anticipated rematch.

“Nothing but respect champ, we do it again soon.”

Though the two were competing against each other, they still echoed words of respect for each other for engaging in the bout. 

During a press conference before the event, Cassper said NaakMusiQ was not his first choice for an opponent. However, he loved that NaakMusiQ was brave enough to get into the ring for the great impact it would have for the boxing industry in SA that had been in the shadows for a while.

“As much as it looks like it's beef or whatever, there's mutual respect,” he said.

Cassper Nyovest's Instagram story.
Cassper Nyovest's Instagram story.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

The two are now set to do a rematch after Cassper's loss to NaakMusiQ.

Cassper took to Twitter, suggesting a rematch in the next three months.

TshisaLIVE spoke to NaakMusiQ in his changing room after the big win, where he unquestionably accepted Cassper's challenge to get in the ring again.

“Shoutout to Cassper. He really does hit hard, but I think I hit harder tonight. I don't mind [having a rematch with him again] at all. I think it's another opportunity to do this all over again ... also bring more spotlight to boxers. This is about boxing. I think entertainment has done well ...” he told TshisaLIVE.

MORE

IN PICS | NaakMusiQ wins against Cassper Nyovest at the #CelebCity boxing match

The eagerly anticipated #CelebCity boxing match ended in a win for actor and musician NaakMusiQ against rapper Cassper Nyovest on Saturday.
News
2 days ago

'These guys trained for 5 months just to hug each other' — Tweeps react to #CelebCity boxing clash

"Naaq deserves this one simply because Cassper relied on hugging him if we have to be fair," said one tweep.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

POLL | Who will win the fight between NaakMusiq and Cassper Nyovest?

The 'Baby Girl' singer is already at the venue and has been vocal about his preparation on social media, keeping fans up to date with his training as ...
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘I thought she was kidding’ — Pearl Thusi sets record straight on her Pabi ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Pabi Moloi insists she was never married as 'husband' demands half her estate TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Nkao thuba meno' — King Monada responds to Mr Smeg's boxing match challenge TshisaLIVE
  4. No longer Miss, but Mrs? Faith Nketsi 'confirms' she's off the market TshisaLIVE
  5. Aww cute! DJ Zinhle expresses her love for Murdah Bongz TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Inevitable and unfortunate' delays continue as Jacob Zuma's corruption trial ...
Tankers float away, homes flooded during KZN downpours