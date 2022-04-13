‘Mad respect’ — NaakMusiQ pays respect to Cassper, rapper responds

Though the two were competing against each other, they still echoed words of respect for each other for engaging in the bout.

During a press conference before the event, Cassper said NaakMusiQ was not his first choice for an opponent. However, he loved that NaakMusiQ was brave enough to get into the ring for the great impact it would have for the boxing industry in SA that had been in the shadows for a while.

“As much as it looks like it's beef or whatever, there's mutual respect,” he said.