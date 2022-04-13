‘Mad respect’ — NaakMusiQ pays respect to Cassper, rapper responds
Celeb City championship holder NaakMusiQ gave Cassper props after their exhibition fight at Sun City on Saturday.
The actor and musician took to his Instagram timeline on Monday posting a picture of himself, alongside the rapper.
“This man had the whole continent watching boxing. Mad respect @casspernyovest” he captioned the post.
Cassper responded, emphasising their anticipated rematch.
“Nothing but respect champ, we do it again soon.”
Though the two were competing against each other, they still echoed words of respect for each other for engaging in the bout.
During a press conference before the event, Cassper said NaakMusiQ was not his first choice for an opponent. However, he loved that NaakMusiQ was brave enough to get into the ring for the great impact it would have for the boxing industry in SA that had been in the shadows for a while.
“As much as it looks like it's beef or whatever, there's mutual respect,” he said.
The two are now set to do a rematch after Cassper's loss to NaakMusiQ.
Cassper took to Twitter, suggesting a rematch in the next three months.
TshisaLIVE spoke to NaakMusiQ in his changing room after the big win, where he unquestionably accepted Cassper's challenge to get in the ring again.
“Shoutout to Cassper. He really does hit hard, but I think I hit harder tonight. I don't mind [having a rematch with him again] at all. I think it's another opportunity to do this all over again ... also bring more spotlight to boxers. This is about boxing. I think entertainment has done well ...” he told TshisaLIVE.