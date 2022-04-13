SA Human Rights Commission wants R500k from Steve Hofmeyr for LGBTIQ+ comments

“The commission has determined that the comments, in equating a vulnerable section of society to criminals having sex with 'mice, ducks and dogs' may seriously demean and humiliate members ascribing to the LGBTIQ+ community, thereby affecting their rights to equality and dignity as determined in section 9 and 10 of the constitution,” said Eastern Cape commissioner, Dr Eileen Carter.

Carter told TimesLIVE the commission issued a letter of demand to Hofmeyr. She said if the star does not respond within two weeks it would escalate the matter to the Equality Court.

“We have demanded an amount of R500,000 to be paid to an organisation of our choice which works with the upliftment of the rights of the LGBTQ community. We have also requested an apology to be issued to South Africans and members of the LGBTQ community.

“We have further requested a level of community service and the possibility of attending a human rights awareness workshop to educate Mr Hofmeyr on inclusivity and diversity,” said Carter.

Hofmeyr apologised to the “gay community” after the backlash, but this was criticised by some as “insincere”.

TimesLIVE has reached out to Hofmeyr for comment on the SAHRC's demands. This will be included once received.

