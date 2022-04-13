×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

‘Your entire existence is nauseating’ — US singer Ari Lennox drags Mr Smeg

13 April 2022 - 10:00 By Joy Mphande
Ari Lennox rejects Mr Smeg's invitation to visit SA.
Ari Lennox rejects Mr Smeg's invitation to visit SA.
Image: Instagram/ Ari Lennox / Mr Smeg

American singer Ari Lennox has fired more shots at Mzansi, but this time she took aim at Twitter influencer Michael Bucwa, popularly known as Mr Smeg.

When Mr Smeg took to Twitter on Wednesday to complement Ari for her beauty and music, saying “Hey Ari, you are beautiful and I love your music. When are you coming to SA?”, the singer instantly declined and threw an insult at him.

“No thanks Smegma! Your entire existence is nauseating,” she wrote.

Ari Lennox's deleted post.
Ari Lennox's deleted post.
Image: Twitter

Though Ari has since deleted the Twitter post, Mr Smeg caught wind of it and is clearly offended.

“I need a shoulder to cry on,” he wrote.

Earlier this year the US singer trended in and out of Mzansi after expressing she would never set foot in SA after a controversial interview with Mac G on Podcast and Chill. 

Mag G had asked her an explicitly sexual question during their interview in a manner that viewers have described as crass.

“SA! Y’all got it! Heard you loud and clear. This won’t be a place I will ever visit.” she wrote in a deleted post.

The podcaster has since apologised to Ari after the debacle caused a social media frenzy locally and internationally.

“I want to sincerely apologise for that question and how it made her feel. And everything that came after that interview dropped. I'm not a malicious person. I don't hate anyone. I have the utmost respect for women. I would love to genuinely apologise to Ari and everyone who I might have offended with those comments,” he said in an episode of Higher Learning,

WATCH | ‘Podcast and Chill’ host MacG apologises to Ari Lennox

"I would love to genuinely apologise to Ari and everyone who I might have offended with those comments," MacG said.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Ntsiki Mazwai slams Ari Lennox for ‘calling South Africans peasants’

"Imagine us being called peasants by some unknown random chick. Wow," the poet hit back at Ari Lennox.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Ari Lennox vows to never visit SA or do interviews thanks to MacG's 'creepy' interview

In a series of now-deleted tweets US singer Ari Lennox expressed how she didn't appreciate MacG's crassness and how the whole experience was "creepy"
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Tweeps slam MacG for 'crass' questions in interview with US star Ari Lennox

Mac G scooped his first international guest in Ari Lennox but tweeps felt he fumbled the bag with his crassness.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘I thought she was kidding’ — Pearl Thusi sets record straight on her Pabi ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Pabi Moloi insists she was never married as 'husband' demands half her estate TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Nkao thuba meno' — King Monada responds to Mr Smeg's boxing match challenge TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Letoya Makhene helps calm tearful Mphowabadimo when spirits overwhelm ... TshisaLIVE
  5. No longer Miss, but Mrs? Faith Nketsi 'confirms' she's off the market TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Inevitable and unfortunate' delays continue as Jacob Zuma's corruption trial ...
Tankers float away, homes flooded during KZN downpours