×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Zodwa Wabantu announced as guest star on steamy new TV series

Chrizelda Kekana TshisaLIVE Editor
13 April 2022 - 08:00
Zodwa Wabantu appears in the adult-only drama 'The Black Door'.
Zodwa Wabantu appears in the adult-only drama 'The Black Door'.
Image: Instagram/ Zodwa Wabantu

Socialite Zodwa Wabantu finally found a drama that suits her personality and views and will appear as a guest on new e.tv’s newest prime time series, The Black Door.

The adult-only drama, produced by Black Brain Pictures, premiered on April 11 at 9.30pm and will air on Mondays to Fridays.

The provocative new series is set in the high-stakes world of a pleasure dome brothel, uncovering dramatic and emotional stories that will resonate with viewers.

The mother of one said she came on board because she appreciated that Black Brain Pictures has gone underground to reveal what is already there.

“There is a world of nakedness and freedom, a beautiful world that no one wants to talk about. These are the stories we should talk about. It is happening, they are there, and people turn a blind eye, but our husbands and boyfriends go there.

“There is nothing to be ashamed of because they are feeding their families. The sex industry is big, and it lives,” she said.

Zodwa, who plays herself in The Black Door, will make her cameo appearance on April 14.

Outspoken about body positivity and expressing sexual freedom, Zodwa said: “These women with their jobs, they’ve opened the door for me. Now I am accepted as a dancer, because sex sells and I am selling my body.”

Tune into e.tv from Monday to Friday at 9.30pm to catch The Black Door.

WATCH | ‘Protect your soul’ — Zodwa Wabantu warns fans

"They take your wisdom and you will be left empty and naked without knowing yourself."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

WATCH | Zodwa Wabantu encourages people to be open to opportunities

"Don’t choose from your dreams ,Every journey will lead you to your destiny."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Zodwa Wabantu plans to share every part of her ancestral journey

Zodwa says she is not initiating yet but all the ceremonies she has done are connected to her ancestral calling.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Confirmed! Zodwa Wabantu embraces her ancestral calling

"No wonder I’ve been walking around naked. They make you lose your mind in different ways," said Zodwa.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘I thought she was kidding’ — Pearl Thusi sets record straight on her Pabi ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Pabi Moloi insists she was never married as 'husband' demands half her estate TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Nkao thuba meno' — King Monada responds to Mr Smeg's boxing match challenge TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Letoya Makhene helps calm tearful Mphowabadimo when spirits overwhelm ... TshisaLIVE
  5. No longer Miss, but Mrs? Faith Nketsi 'confirms' she's off the market TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Inevitable and unfortunate' delays continue as Jacob Zuma's corruption trial ...
Tankers float away, homes flooded during KZN downpours