Zodwa Wabantu announced as guest star on steamy new TV series

Socialite Zodwa Wabantu finally found a drama that suits her personality and views and will appear as a guest on new e.tv’s newest prime time series, The Black Door.

The adult-only drama, produced by Black Brain Pictures, premiered on April 11 at 9.30pm and will air on Mondays to Fridays.

The provocative new series is set in the high-stakes world of a pleasure dome brothel, uncovering dramatic and emotional stories that will resonate with viewers.

The mother of one said she came on board because she appreciated that Black Brain Pictures has gone underground to reveal what is already there.

“There is a world of nakedness and freedom, a beautiful world that no one wants to talk about. These are the stories we should talk about. It is happening, they are there, and people turn a blind eye, but our husbands and boyfriends go there.

“There is nothing to be ashamed of because they are feeding their families. The sex industry is big, and it lives,” she said.