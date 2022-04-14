Ari Lennox deletes shady tweet, explains it’s not worth her job

American singer Ari Lennox is slowly becoming unpopular in Mzansi Twitter streets thanks to her shade game which is often interpreted as insults on the TL.

She replied to a tweet by a follower who wished Lennox didn't delete her tweet about SA twelep Mr Smeg.

“It’s not worth my job. It’s not worth the tonnes of opportunities happening,” she replied.

The singer, who became known to some in SA through her interview on Podcast and Chill, took aim at Twitter influencer Michael Bucwa, popularly known as Mr Smeg.

When Mr Smeg took to Twitter on Wednesday to complement Ari for her beauty and music, saying “Hey Ari, you are beautiful and I love your music. When are you coming to SA?” the singer declined and threw an insult at him.

“No thanks Smegma! Your entire existence is nauseating,” she wrote in a now deleted tweet.

The interview that shot her to fame in Mzansi was a short clip. Mag G had asked her an explicitly sexual question in a manner that viewers have described as crass.

“SA! Y’all got it! Heard you loud and clear. This won’t be a place I will ever visit.” she wrote in a deleted post.