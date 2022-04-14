Halala! Ntando Duma's kid Sbahle wins Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award

Actress and TV presenter Ntando Duma, mother of one of Mzansi's favourite bundles of joy, Sbahle Mzizi, is over the moon after the child star bagged a Nickelodeon award for Favourite African Kidfluencer.

Sbahle — who is the daughter of media personalities Ntando and Junior De Rocker — made her parents proud.

The title of child star fell on her as soon as her mother introduced her to Mzansi via social media. Since then she has kept Mzansi glued to her social media page.

Taking to Instagram Ntando thanked people who have voted for her child.

“I’m so emotional. My baby won. I’m such a proud mother. Thank you @nickelodeon for the nomination and a big Thank you to everyone that voted for my baby. @sbahlemzizi”

The mother of one also said she would now want to addressed differently after her daughter won.

“Side Note: I’m a mother of an international award winner please, so talk to me nice and address me correctly. A big shout to my phenomenal sisters and my mothers for helping me raise this little girl of mine to an incredible dynamite she now is. Ngiyabonga”