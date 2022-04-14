×

TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Is US singer Kelly Rowland in SA? Yes, indeed & she looks stunning!

14 April 2022 - 11:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Kelly Rowland is in South Africa and she revealed it so casually on Twitter
Image: Instagram/ Kelly Rowland

American actress and singer Kelly Rowland is in Mzansi which she casually announced on Twitter.

A tweep replied to her video she posted on Twitter and asked if the star knew that she set Twitter ablaze every time she posted.

The star then dropped a bombshell — she is SA and she posted a stunning picture to prove it.

“Hey Boo! I didn’t know that! Surprise ... Surprise ... cause, I’m here in SA. Now! Wait! Let me post a pic,” she replied.

Kelly is already trending on Twitter and those who love her are devising  plans to meet the star — one being businesswoman and reality TV star DJ Zinhle.

“Sitting here thinking about how I can get my jewellery to Kelly Rowland yaz ...”

Zihle's followers are rallying behind the star and giving her tips on how she can get the American singer to see her jewellery.

“Ask Black Coffee, Trevor Noah or Thuso Mbedu. BC can just call Diddy, who's friends with Destiny's Child's Beyoncé's husband, Jay-Z. Voila! Kelly Rowland X Era By DJ Zinhle,” advised one tweep.

While some tweeps are happy the star is in Mzansi, media personality Anele Mdoda's name popped up on the TLs as usual. She's had to accept that every time Kelly Rowland's name pops up on the timeline, hers will too despite it being a couple of years later since she made a statement about the American singer's looks.

During an interview with Mac G on Podcast and Chill, Anele clarified that she had no personal issues with Kelly, but she was not willing to retract her statement.

“I don't hate Kelly at all, I really don't hate Kelly, I just don't think she's prettier than Beyoncé. There are many people you'd think are not prettier than the other one ... for years Michelle was called the ugly one in Destiny's Child, no-one batted eyelids,” she said.

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter

Gosh! Can you believe tweeps still drags Anele Mdoda over Kelly Rowland?

Two years later and Anele Mdoda is still getting backlash for comments she made about American star Kelly Rowland.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

WATCH | Anele Mdoda clarifies: 'I don't have a problem with Kelly Rowland'

"I don't hate Kelly at all, I really don't hate Kelly," said the media personality.
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

3 spicy clap backs from Anele Mdoda that made her bag a win after trolls came for her

Anele said, "if it's not about my job then eat it trolls!"
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Anele Mdoda trends after Kelly Rowland poses in same swimsuit as hers

Bathong!?... Did Kelly Rowland just 'troll' Anele Mdoda or what is going on?
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago
