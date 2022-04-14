WATCH | Somizi urges KZN artists to hold a benefit concert for people affected by floods

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo took to Instagram to share his beautiful idea to help distraught residents in KwaZulu-Natal after the recent floods which wreaked havoc in the province.

The death toll in the province currently stands at more than 300.

In a statement, the office of the MEC of co-operative governance, Sipho Hlomuka, said: “The latest reports indicate that 306 people have lost their lives as a result of the heavy rains.”

Somizi said Mzansi needed to assist the government in KZN. He challenged his friends to lend a hand.

“I would like to again challenge especially Durban-based musicians, the likes of DJ Tira, who are able to organise concerts, promoters like Max to come together this week and put together a benefit concert at the stadium, Moses Mabhida. And then all the artists from all over the country can volunteer to perform for free but tickets are sold at the gate at a cheaper price and all the proceed go to a relief fund.”