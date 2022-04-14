'Whoever is ready can let me know' — Somizi says he's up for the boxing challenge

Somizi Mhlongo is seemingly keen to engage in a boxing match and has dared a worthy opponent to come forward.

While Cassper Nyovest and NaakMusiQ are due for a rematch soon, after their Celeb City exhibition fight at Sun City on Saturday, fans have been debating who they want to see next and some celebrities have been volunteering to climb into the ring.

On the night of the boxing match, rapper Big Zulu said he wanted to be next but no-one was willing to stand up against him.

Somizi took to his Instagram timeline on Tuesday showcasing his boxing skills while at the gym and saying that he was keen to take up the challenge.

“I'm up for the challenge. Whoever is ready let me know ... Cassper ... those who belong here [in the ring] know themselves.” he said.

Watch the videos below: