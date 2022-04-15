×

TshisaLIVE

Bahumi Mhlongo talks about her plans to live up to her iconic family legacy

“I'm standing on really big shoulders,” said Bahumi.

15 April 2022 - 08:00 By Joy Mphande
Bahumi Mhlongo speaks on her graduation and bagging a new role.
Image: Instagram/ Bahumi

Bahumi Mhlongo anticipates carving her own path in the entertainment industry after obtaining her Bachelor of Arts at the SA School of Motion Picture Medium and Live Performance (Afda).

'There was a time I thought I'd never see this day': Somizi on Bahumi's graduation

Somizi is super-proud of his daughter, Bahumi
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

The actress had her family beaming with pride after becoming the first to graduate in her lineage.

“It was lovely, so special. I had already passed but seeing everybody there, I really felt the love. It felt like achieved a milestone so it was great.” she told TshisaLIVE.

A big celebration is yet to follow as Bahumi went straight to work after her graduation. 

She recently landed a new role on Mzansi Magic's Umbuso joining the star-studded cast that includes Lilian Duber, Bheki Sibiya, Sandile Mahlangu, and Omuhle Gela among others.

The Living the Dream with Somizi, reality star plays the role of a strong-willed daughter Refilwe Matlala.

“I had been studying, going from audition to audition but that was on and off. This is the first big role I've got especially since coming out of school so it's exciting to be back. It's a different feel because I did directing and writing for film, and now I'm acting in my actual career, but it's great to be part of the best of both worlds.

“Wherever I am, I am just present. I'm surrounded by legends in my field, I'm the one who is more in awe of who I am working with. I'm myself through and through so it makes it a little easier to navigate.”

Bahumi is a descendant of the late legendary actors Mary Twala and Ndaba Mhlongo, and her parents, public figure Palesa Madisakwane and media personality Somizi are no strangers to the limelight either. 

Speaking of the pressures of living up to her family's legacy, Bahumi said though she inevitably felt the need to fill their shoes, she understood that she had to focus on growing her own career.

“Right now I'm too happy so I don't feel the pressure, but it does come. I'm standing on really big shoulders and I appreciate and understand that not anybody can say that and I'm privileged enough to say that. But I rest on the fact that I am doing my own thing and whatever happens, happens.”

