TshisaLIVE

Ntsiki Mazwai defends Anele Mdoda, as Kelly Rowland fans drag her ... again!

Chrizelda Kekana TshisaLIVE Editor
15 April 2022 - 06:00
Ntsiki Mazwai said she rates Anele Mdoda higher than Kelly Rowland for celebrity.
Image: Instagram/Ntsiki Mazwai

Poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai has called out tweeps for their behaviour towards Anele Mdoda every time US singer Kelly Rowland posts something on social media.

Anele Mdoda's name popped up on the TLs as usual as soon as Kelly Rowland posted her location and a snap in SA. The radio presenter has had to accept that every time Kelly Rowland's name pops up on the timeline hers will too, despite it being a couple of years since she made a statement about the American singer's looks.

Not impressed with how South Africans seemed to praise Kelly at Anele's expense, Ntsiki spoke up against Anele trolls on Thursday.

“Anele is the highest paid radio presenter in the country ... Kelly was [a] Beyoncé back up singer. Azilingani. But because you grovel to Americans you will get angry,” she tweeted.

Ntsiki made it clear her gripe was with South Africans blindly after the narrative that Americans are somehow superior because they are a “developed country”.

“There is no 1st world, there are no developing countries ... We are all human beings populating the globe and living according to the area we are in ... We are all humans breathing, eating and shi**ing. We are all the same. F*ck propaganda and false media narratives.”

During an interview with Mac G on Podcast and Chill, Anele clarified that she had no personal issues with Kelly, but she was not willing to retract her statement.

“I don't hate Kelly at all, I really don't hate Kelly, I just don't think she's prettier than Beyoncé. There are many people you'd think are not prettier than the other one ... for years Michelle was called the ugly one in Destiny's Child, no-one batted an eyelid,” she said.

Even though she defended her, Ntsiki made it clear she was not Anele's fan and she considered her “arrogant” and leader of the mean girls squad.

“I'm not even a fan of her work, but I feel like you're moving weirdly by dragging your own to impress an American wakdala...” she said.

It is not clear what Kelly is doing in Mzansi but she was spotted out and about with some SA media personalities such as Bridget Masinga.

‘I’ve never thought Beyoncé is pretty’ — Ntsiki Mazwai shakes the table

"Make-up and weaves is not my standard of beauty sthandwa sam," she said.
