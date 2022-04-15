Ntsiki Mazwai defends Anele Mdoda, as Kelly Rowland fans drag her ... again!

Poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai has called out tweeps for their behaviour towards Anele Mdoda every time US singer Kelly Rowland posts something on social media.

Anele Mdoda's name popped up on the TLs as usual as soon as Kelly Rowland posted her location and a snap in SA. The radio presenter has had to accept that every time Kelly Rowland's name pops up on the timeline hers will too, despite it being a couple of years since she made a statement about the American singer's looks.

Not impressed with how South Africans seemed to praise Kelly at Anele's expense, Ntsiki spoke up against Anele trolls on Thursday.

“Anele is the highest paid radio presenter in the country ... Kelly was [a] Beyoncé back up singer. Azilingani. But because you grovel to Americans you will get angry,” she tweeted.