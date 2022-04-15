Olwethu Leshabane talks about reality TV and evolution of 'Real Housewives' franchise in SA

Witnessing how far the American franchise has come, Olwethu predicts that the Real Housewives of Lagos could see the cast members getting international recognition.

“The evolution of Real Housewives of Johannesburg to Real Housewives of Durban has always been about the next season, and what's exciting is they are made women. So it's going to be exciting to watch how they do it and how they evolve and if there's a second season, how they catapult themselves. I get the sense that with RHOL, these women are going to make it internationally.”

Olwethu says she's grateful to have found her feet in the entertainment industry after her stint on reality TV, having bagged a show on 1 Magic Oh Baby, and built her brand around family and parenting.

“In your authenticity, there are so many more opportunities. I've had a lot since. As a family woman and as a mom, I'm building a career around family and things relating to that.”

Though her brand might encompass her family and she has her husband as her manager, Olwethu says she has no trouble demarcating the two worlds and prioritises herself.

“I allow myself to be an individual before I am a wife and a mom or businesswoman. That boundary can be blurred by people creating their own narratives and perspectives out there. People could be more aware.”

