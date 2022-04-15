One year later | Here's how Nellie Tembe was remembered this year
It's been a year since Anele Tembe tragically lost her life and those who crossed paths with her while she was alive are still reeling with the hurt her death brought in their lives.
Tembe allegedly fell to her death from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town on April 11.
Alongside a photo of his late fiancée, taking to Instagram rapper AKA remembered Anele “Nellie” Tembe on the first year anniversary of her death.
“I’ll remember this day for the rest of my life. 11/04/2021. Every day I pray for the healing of your family and my family. I hope one day we can all come together and pay our respects to you and your memory at the same place and at the same time,” he wrote.
The rapper has been sharing commemoration posts since she passed away last year and about his mental health journey.
AKA recently honoured his late fiancée Anele in his latest single Tears Run Dry for her birthday. Anele would have turned 22 on October 11.
In the song the rapper speaks of the plans they had together and how he is struggling to cope with her death.
Lynn Forbes, AKA's mother, described this period as the most difficult and said though time heals everything, the scars remain.
“It’s been the most difficult year. Time heals but the scars will remain forever. I wish I could take your pain away Kiernan. I continue to pray for peace and the healing of both families. I’m grateful for all the love and support we have received in the midst of the pain and the daily challenges we face,” she said.
On the Twitter timeline tweeps also commemorated the chef and influencer, whose death rocked Mzansi.
“Today 11th April marks One Year since the passing of One of the Pillars of #Megacy Nation ANELE 'NELIE' TEMBE and will go down as 1 of the saddest day in our #Megacy Government . Continue Resting in peace 'Young Queen' till we meet again you'll 4 ever missed, ” said one tweep.
— #AKA's MEGACY MAYOR (@WayneMilanzie) April 11, 2022
Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:
We remember you Anele Tembe, Rest in power mbokodo!— Viqi_Vonqo (@Viqi_Vonqo) April 10, 2022
#AneleTembe #RIP pic.twitter.com/2VzoPzjNQK
