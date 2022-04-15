One year later | Here's how Nellie Tembe was remembered this year

It's been a year since Anele Tembe tragically lost her life and those who crossed paths with her while she was alive are still reeling with the hurt her death brought in their lives.

Tembe allegedly fell to her death from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town on April 11.

Alongside a photo of his late fiancée, taking to Instagram rapper AKA remembered Anele “Nellie” Tembe on the first year anniversary of her death.

“I’ll remember this day for the rest of my life. 11/04/2021. Every day I pray for the healing of your family and my family. I hope one day we can all come together and pay our respects to you and your memory at the same place and at the same time,” he wrote.

The rapper has been sharing commemoration posts since she passed away last year and about his mental health journey.

AKA recently honoured his late fiancée Anele in his latest single Tears Run Dry for her birthday. Anele would have turned 22 on October 11.

In the song the rapper speaks of the plans they had together and how he is struggling to cope with her death.