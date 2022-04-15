×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Phuti Khomo sings the praises of her co-stars on 'Entangled'

“They basically came on set as themselves and it was so refreshing.”

15 April 2022 - 06:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Phuti Khomo said she was happy to have worked with her co-stars who didn't bring their egos to set
Phuti Khomo said she was happy to have worked with her co-stars who didn't bring their egos to set
Image: Instagram/ Phuti Khomo

When actress Phuti Khomo joined Entangled she was excited that she joined not only the show but a family of creatives she was happy to work with. 

Entangled is a sizzling 13-part romantic comedy drama that aired on 1 Magic and Phuti plays the character of Sharon. 

Speaking to TshisaLIVE after the first episode aired the actress said she couldn't have chosen a better cast to work with.

Phuti starred alongside Vuyo Ngcukana as Sizwe and Vuyo Dabula as Julius.

“The people that I work with are the craziest people I've ever worked with, I thought I knew crazy but I found out I don't know crazy until I met them. They are amazing they are so free, nobody came in with any ego and that's very rare to find that because you find a lot of egos when you got to set especially where there are people who are more established perhaps people who are on television and certain productions they carry that with them wherever they go and here I was working with human beings. They basically came on set as themselves and it was so refreshing.”

Radio and TV host Pearl Modiadie led the supporting cast as Andiswa, this was her first major acting role.

The supporting cast of Entangled included Senzo Radebe as Reggie, award-winning comedian Mpho Popps as Zweli, award-winning actress Didie Makobane as Zenani.

Phuti enjoyed  the fun they had together, she said they were always joking around. 

“With Mpho Popps I mean, we had a new show everyday, you just wanna be around him because you know he was gonna throw a line at any time.  The two Vuyos crazy different but I love them. Their energy is different from the other, Ngcakula is very crazy and Dabula very chilled but super crazy as well and fun you know you identify your people if you are in different levels but still but none of them are carrying that I am a superstar none of them at all they are super great.

With Pearl Modiaide I wasn't sure what to expect, I've never seen her act before oh my gosh, I was blown away she is just a natural. Everyone gelled into it, everyone was great, every time we were together you would see this 

Didi is a superstar an award-winning actress, she didn't get that award by favour she is damn good at what she does and she was my partner in crime.

The business woman said she got to fulfil her fantasies she had as an actress

“Being in this production is making me live my acting fantasy, acting in the rain, I had a scene in the rain where it was so cool, but it was not as great as it looked my eyelashes fell to the ground and the glue from it got into my eye it was hard to keep my eyes open.”

Phuti Khomo on TV again after four-year hiatus and it’s for a sexy new role

"The show is a bit daring because it has all the sex and nudity. It is raunchy but you know what I’ve always dreamed of being part of productions ...
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Phuti Khomo applauds Simz Ngema for choosing love over bitterness after break-up

"We always expect our fellow sisters to be bitter and filled with blinding rage during breakups. That is why no-one will see love in Simphiwe's ...
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

WATCH | Actress Phuti Khomo’s hubby bought her a truck for her birthday!

Phuti Khomo was surprised with a truck to add to her fleet.
TshisaLIVE
9 months ago

WATCH | Actress Phuti Khomo slams trolls telling her not to wear a crop top

"I’m a 36-year-old woman, I think I know what looks good on me and what doesn’t ..."
TshisaLIVE
11 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘A celebration of my treasures’ — LaConco pens birthday message to Jacob Zuma TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘Your entire existence is nauseating’ — US singer Ari Lennox drags Mr Smeg TshisaLIVE
  3. SA Human Rights Commission wants R500k from Steve Hofmeyr for LGBTIQ+ comments TshisaLIVE
  4. 'I have not been the same since' — Sho Madjozi prepares for her baby sis’ ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Pabi Moloi insists she was never married as 'husband' demands half her estate TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Aerial footage shows destruction from KZN floods
Reports of destructive KZN floods from the ground