Phuti Khomo sings the praises of her co-stars on 'Entangled'
“They basically came on set as themselves and it was so refreshing.”
When actress Phuti Khomo joined Entangled she was excited that she joined not only the show but a family of creatives she was happy to work with.
Entangled is a sizzling 13-part romantic comedy drama that aired on 1 Magic and Phuti plays the character of Sharon.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE after the first episode aired the actress said she couldn't have chosen a better cast to work with.
Phuti starred alongside Vuyo Ngcukana as Sizwe and Vuyo Dabula as Julius.
“The people that I work with are the craziest people I've ever worked with, I thought I knew crazy but I found out I don't know crazy until I met them. They are amazing they are so free, nobody came in with any ego and that's very rare to find that because you find a lot of egos when you got to set especially where there are people who are more established perhaps people who are on television and certain productions they carry that with them wherever they go and here I was working with human beings. They basically came on set as themselves and it was so refreshing.”
Love in a hopeless place?— 𝐏𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐥 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐞 (@PearlModiadie) February 4, 2022
Entangled, tonight at 21:30 on 1Magic 103 pic.twitter.com/kZC6OkHVBi
Radio and TV host Pearl Modiadie led the supporting cast as Andiswa, this was her first major acting role.
The supporting cast of Entangled included Senzo Radebe as Reggie, award-winning comedian Mpho Popps as Zweli, award-winning actress Didie Makobane as Zenani.
Phuti enjoyed the fun they had together, she said they were always joking around.
“With Mpho Popps I mean, we had a new show everyday, you just wanna be around him because you know he was gonna throw a line at any time. The two Vuyos crazy different but I love them. Their energy is different from the other, Ngcakula is very crazy and Dabula very chilled but super crazy as well and fun you know you identify your people if you are in different levels but still but none of them are carrying that I am a superstar none of them at all they are super great.
It's Friyay! You know what that means. We are getting into the entangled, messy life of Sharon and friends.— 1Magic (@1MagicTV) March 4, 2022
TUNE in TONIGHT at 21h30 and watch #Entangled1Magic on #1Magic. Don't miss it!
Also on Channel 103 DSTV pic.twitter.com/1EICsnJepF
With Pearl Modiaide I wasn't sure what to expect, I've never seen her act before oh my gosh, I was blown away she is just a natural. Everyone gelled into it, everyone was great, every time we were together you would see this
Didi is a superstar an award-winning actress, she didn't get that award by favour she is damn good at what she does and she was my partner in crime.
The business woman said she got to fulfil her fantasies she had as an actress
“Being in this production is making me live my acting fantasy, acting in the rain, I had a scene in the rain where it was so cool, but it was not as great as it looked my eyelashes fell to the ground and the glue from it got into my eye it was hard to keep my eyes open.”