Phuti Khomo sings the praises of her co-stars on 'Entangled'

When actress Phuti Khomo joined Entangled she was excited that she joined not only the show but a family of creatives she was happy to work with.

Entangled is a sizzling 13-part romantic comedy drama that aired on 1 Magic and Phuti plays the character of Sharon.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE after the first episode aired the actress said she couldn't have chosen a better cast to work with.

Phuti starred alongside Vuyo Ngcukana as Sizwe and Vuyo Dabula as Julius.

“The people that I work with are the craziest people I've ever worked with, I thought I knew crazy but I found out I don't know crazy until I met them. They are amazing they are so free, nobody came in with any ego and that's very rare to find that because you find a lot of egos when you got to set especially where there are people who are more established perhaps people who are on television and certain productions they carry that with them wherever they go and here I was working with human beings. They basically came on set as themselves and it was so refreshing.”