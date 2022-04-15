×

TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Five times MaMkhize gave us FOMO on her luxurious getaways

15 April 2022 - 14:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Shauwn Mkhize knows how to vacay well
Image: Instagram/ Shauwn Mkhize

If anyone knows how to take a breather the luxurious and lavish way it's businesswoman and reality TV star Shauwn “Mam'Khize” Mkhize. Mam' Mkhize knows how to serve fashion and fun all at one go and we are here for it.

Here are some of her FOMO-inducing luxurious trips around the world.

First stop Miami

The wealthy businesswoman is a jet-setter of note, she is always on the go and late March she took to her Instagram to share what she got up to on her holiday in Miami.

Mam'Khize shared clips where she was jet-skiing, sipping coconut cocktails and soaking up the sun and all its goodness.

Shot' let to Limpopo

Her safari gateway in the province was at a private reserve called Lejwe La Metsi.

Her vacay was filled with lots of fun especially with her team by her side who got a chance to do TikTok challenges and she went on a game drive and fed the buffaloes

Vacay in the desert

Where MamKhize is concerned, nothing can ever be less than glam and fab and her trip to the Namibian desert proved just how much she is about the #SoftLife.

The reality show star showed that #SoftLife on Instagram, taking her followers on her journey through videos of her escapades including at Namibia's Clay Castles which are a thousand years old. The spot is praised for its serene and Zen atmosphere.

The city that never sleeps — New York City

Mam'Khize and her son Andile were rubbing shoulders with US stars. The pair headed out to the US for the Legendz of the Streetz tour where Andile was the opening act for the St Louis, Missouri, leg of the tour.

They also stayed longer to sight-see, serving endless fashion with designer bags and guap for days.

City of Cape Town

To kick off the year Mam'Khize vacationed in Cape Town. Tanning in the sun with beautiful bikinis and taking baths with a breathtaking view, that would set anyone up for a great year.

