WATCH | Five times MaMkhize gave us FOMO on her luxurious getaways

If anyone knows how to take a breather the luxurious and lavish way it's businesswoman and reality TV star Shauwn “Mam'Khize” Mkhize. Mam' Mkhize knows how to serve fashion and fun all at one go and we are here for it.

Here are some of her FOMO-inducing luxurious trips around the world.

First stop Miami

The wealthy businesswoman is a jet-setter of note, she is always on the go and late March she took to her Instagram to share what she got up to on her holiday in Miami.

Mam'Khize shared clips where she was jet-skiing, sipping coconut cocktails and soaking up the sun and all its goodness.