×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Heart-warming moments Zola 7 has shared with Mzansi

15 April 2022 - 12:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Zola 7 said he was humbled by fans who have been offering to give him financial assistance
Zola 7 said he was humbled by fans who have been offering to give him financial assistance
Image: Instagram/Real Zola 7

Legendary Kwaito musician and Television presenter Bonginkosi “Zola 7" Dlamini's life was thrust into the limelight again since his TV break a couple of years ago.

The former TV presenter had been rumoured to be struggling financially. While pictures and video clips of him have been doing the rounds on the socials, in March the Kwaito star headed to Facebook and broke his silence for the first time addressing rumours that he was broke.

When he finally accepted financial help

He revealed he was finally ready to accept financial assistance after growing calls for his banking details to be made available to the public. 

“Initially I rejected this notion ngoba I'm a proud nguni man kodwa futhi kuthiwa ungabo jikisa isipho osphiwa sona. Ngakho, ngiyabonga Guluva Nation.”

I've received hundreds of texts asking for my banking details. I see I'm trending on Twitter and plenty of people are...

Posted by Bonginkosi Zola7 Dlamini on Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Zola thanked Mam'Khize and Mzansi

Soon after he posted his banking details, he spent some time with one of the wealthiest families in Mzansi. Businesswoman and reality TV star Shauwn “Mam'Khize” Mkhize and her son Royal AM chairperson and musician Andile Mpisane spent some time with the star. 

Mam'Khize faced a lot of backlash and the kwaito star stood up for her and said she didn't do anything him. “Mam'Khize just wanted to cook for me and for me to meet her son and we stayed there the whole day. By the way, she's doing something amazing ... you're going to see very soon.”

Kwaito festival in Mpumalanga

The Strictly Kwaito Legends Festival made a return in his honour in Mpumalanga. Zola7 was visibly emotional at the concert after his fans and fellow- artists in the Kwaito fraternity showed up for him

The festival, which was launched in 2016 after the release of the Strictly Kwaito Legends album, was founded as an economic development project to help strengthen the kwaito sector.

“Thank you for dragging me out of my house to come here, because I've been in the house for too long, I've been sick for too long,” he told TshisaLIVE.

A moment between legends (Yizo-Yizo co-stars)

When legendary actor Israel Matseke- Zulu visited Zola 7 that warmed his and the hearts of many people in Mzansi who had been worried about the star.

The two actors are known and loved in Mzansi for their iconic roles as Boyza and Papa Action on popular drama series Yizo Yizo. The pair recently reunited and in the clip shared on Israel's Instagram the pair caught up about life.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

Spikiri talks about his brother Zola 7 and how he's certain he will rise again

"Things like this happen, you stand up, dust yourself off and move on."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Masechaba Khumalo talks about Zola 7’s legacy and why he’s inspirational

"Everything he's ever done, everything he's ever touched has always been developmental," said Masechaba
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | 'I've been sick for too long' - Teary Zola 7 overwhelmed by the love at Kwaito Legends Festival return

Zola was barely able to stand without a walking stick and struggled to hold back tears during the event.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

‘Zola 7 has always been a brother to me’ — Mapaputsi talks Strictly Kwaito Legends Festival

"We love Zola and we say this is not only for him because tomorrow it could be me or another artist."
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘A celebration of my treasures’ — LaConco pens birthday message to Jacob Zuma TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘Your entire existence is nauseating’ — US singer Ari Lennox drags Mr Smeg TshisaLIVE
  3. SA Human Rights Commission wants R500k from Steve Hofmeyr for LGBTIQ+ comments TshisaLIVE
  4. 'I have not been the same since' — Sho Madjozi prepares for her baby sis’ ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Pabi Moloi insists she was never married as 'husband' demands half her estate TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Aerial footage shows destruction from KZN floods
Reports of destructive KZN floods from the ground