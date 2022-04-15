WATCH | Heart-warming moments Zola 7 has shared with Mzansi
Legendary Kwaito musician and Television presenter Bonginkosi “Zola 7" Dlamini's life was thrust into the limelight again since his TV break a couple of years ago.
The former TV presenter had been rumoured to be struggling financially. While pictures and video clips of him have been doing the rounds on the socials, in March the Kwaito star headed to Facebook and broke his silence for the first time addressing rumours that he was broke.
When he finally accepted financial help
He revealed he was finally ready to accept financial assistance after growing calls for his banking details to be made available to the public.
“Initially I rejected this notion ngoba I'm a proud nguni man kodwa futhi kuthiwa ungabo jikisa isipho osphiwa sona. Ngakho, ngiyabonga Guluva Nation.”
I've received hundreds of texts asking for my banking details. I see I'm trending on Twitter and plenty of people are...Posted by Bonginkosi Zola7 Dlamini on Wednesday, March 9, 2022
Zola thanked Mam'Khize and Mzansi
Soon after he posted his banking details, he spent some time with one of the wealthiest families in Mzansi. Businesswoman and reality TV star Shauwn “Mam'Khize” Mkhize and her son Royal AM chairperson and musician Andile Mpisane spent some time with the star.
Mam'Khize faced a lot of backlash and the kwaito star stood up for her and said she didn't do anything him. “Mam'Khize just wanted to cook for me and for me to meet her son and we stayed there the whole day. By the way, she's doing something amazing ... you're going to see very soon.”
Ngiyabonga @kwa_mammkhize pic.twitter.com/ZB5fI4NQoM— Bonginkosi Zola7 Dlamini (@Officialzola7) March 10, 2022
Ngiyabonga South Africa but don't get scammed nizama ukwenza into entle. These are the only account details for the contributions you are sending, I'm being told of a fake Capitec account making its rounds. Qaphelani #namanje pic.twitter.com/u0oQ324zdG— Bonginkosi Zola7 Dlamini (@Officialzola7) March 14, 2022
Kwaito festival in Mpumalanga
The Strictly Kwaito Legends Festival made a return in his honour in Mpumalanga. Zola7 was visibly emotional at the concert after his fans and fellow- artists in the Kwaito fraternity showed up for him
The festival, which was launched in 2016 after the release of the Strictly Kwaito Legends album, was founded as an economic development project to help strengthen the kwaito sector.
“Thank you for dragging me out of my house to come here, because I've been in the house for too long, I've been sick for too long,” he told TshisaLIVE.
I went through a whole roller-coaster of emotions over the past 2 days I spent in Mpumalanga. I laughed, cried, smiled and was overwhelmed by all the love shown to me. Thank you for everyone who played a role in making this possible. Ngiyabonga! #namanje pic.twitter.com/ac9wxcOeim— Bonginkosi Zola7 Dlamini (@Officialzola7) April 3, 2022
A moment between legends (Yizo-Yizo co-stars)
When legendary actor Israel Matseke- Zulu visited Zola 7 that warmed his and the hearts of many people in Mzansi who had been worried about the star.
The two actors are known and loved in Mzansi for their iconic roles as Boyza and Papa Action on popular drama series Yizo Yizo. The pair recently reunited and in the clip shared on Israel's Instagram the pair caught up about life.
