WATCH | Heart-warming moments Zola 7 has shared with Mzansi

Legendary Kwaito musician and Television presenter Bonginkosi “Zola 7" Dlamini's life was thrust into the limelight again since his TV break a couple of years ago.

The former TV presenter had been rumoured to be struggling financially. While pictures and video clips of him have been doing the rounds on the socials, in March the Kwaito star headed to Facebook and broke his silence for the first time addressing rumours that he was broke.

When he finally accepted financial help

He revealed he was finally ready to accept financial assistance after growing calls for his banking details to be made available to the public.

“Initially I rejected this notion ngoba I'm a proud nguni man kodwa futhi kuthiwa ungabo jikisa isipho osphiwa sona. Ngakho, ngiyabonga Guluva Nation.”