Rasta paints sets for e.tv’s new adults-only show ‘Black Door’

Controversial artist Lebani “Rasta” Sirenje might be known for painting portraits of the deceased, but he strikes a balance by paying homage to celebs in Mzansi while they're still alive.

After 21-years of working on his craft, Ratsa is exploring more avenues in the entertainment industry.

The artist took to his Instagram timeline to reveal he was painting the sets for e.tv's new show, Black Door.

“Was invited by @blackbrain_sa to do some artwork for their new drama series Black Door,” he announced.