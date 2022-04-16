×

TshisaLIVE

Rasta paints sets for e.tv’s new adults-only show ‘Black Door’

16 April 2022 - 14:00 By Joy Mphande
Lebani 'Ratsa' Sirenje is on the set of a new TV show.
Image: Instagram/ Rasta

Controversial artist Lebani “Rasta” Sirenje might be known for painting portraits of the deceased, but he strikes a balance by paying homage to celebs in Mzansi while they're still alive.

After 21-years of working on his craft, Ratsa is exploring more avenues in the entertainment industry. 

The artist took to his Instagram timeline to reveal he was painting the sets for e.tv's new show, Black Door.

“Was invited by @blackbrain_sa to do some artwork for their new drama series Black Door,” he announced.

Black Brain's Diep City series features his paintings of the late legendary artists Brenda Fassie, Lebo Mathosa and Mandoza around the set.

Rasta said he has executive creative director of Black Brain Productions and actor Mandla Ngcongwane to thank for his new venture.

“Big up to Mandla N from Black Brain Pictures for that. My name just pops up after the show so I'm happy about that.” 

Being on the set of some of Mzansi's biggest shows and starring in a commercial has sparked an interest in acting he hopes will lead him to the small screen.

“I would love to be an actor. Growing up I always loved being at the theatre at school. I was part of the choir in primary. I love theatre and music and anything in art. I might find myself acting one day."

Until his acting career kicks off, the Zimbabwean-born artist continues to paint portraits.

Recently, Rasta commemorated Black Coffee winning his first Grammy Award.

“Black Coffee made us proud. A Grammy is a true definition of hard work Music Siyakhuthala, Sbonge.”

