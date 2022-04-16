SNAPS | A glimpse into Norma Ngoma's birthday celebration
Ageing like fine wine! Norma Mngoma recently turned 47 and she had a good ol' time celebrating with close friends at the weekend at a picturesque location next to the beach.
Taking to Instagram, Norma shared videos pictures of herself and friends who helped her celebrate her trip around the sun in style.
Norma and her tribe all wore black for the occasion, with her dress designed by Mellona Creations.
Norma revealed that she is grateful to God for adding another year to her life and for holding her hand through it all.
“Happy birthday to me. Thank you Lord for adding another year to my life and for holding my hand through all out. I see your touch, greatness and grace in everything I do,” she wrote.
Many of her fans flooded the comment section with good wishes for the businesswoman on her birthday, while others commented on how young she looks at 47.
The term life begins at forty rings true for Norma, who seems to have unlocked a new level of hotness and achieving her dreams in her forties.
Earlier this year, the businesswoman announced her plans to move to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to run her new business venture, World News Holdings. She announced that she had partnered with Forbes Under 30 list-maker Zareef Minty to launch a news platform.
World News Holdings is said to be a company with diverse portfolio interests, ranging from news websites to social media platforms, with the aim of providing the highest quality content.
Speaking to TimesLIVE about their business venture, Mngoma and Minty said they will spend time in the UAE over the next few months and travel to other countries where they have platforms.
“Our main goal is to make Dubai Daily the best, and we believe it will be very soon,” they said.
