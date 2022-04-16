SNAPS | A glimpse into Norma Ngoma's birthday celebration

Ageing like fine wine! Norma Mngoma recently turned 47 and she had a good ol' time celebrating with close friends at the weekend at a picturesque location next to the beach.

Taking to Instagram, Norma shared videos pictures of herself and friends who helped her celebrate her trip around the sun in style.

Norma and her tribe all wore black for the occasion, with her dress designed by Mellona Creations.

Norma revealed that she is grateful to God for adding another year to her life and for holding her hand through it all.

“Happy birthday to me. Thank you Lord for adding another year to my life and for holding my hand through all out. I see your touch, greatness and grace in everything I do,” she wrote.

Many of her fans flooded the comment section with good wishes for the businesswoman on her birthday, while others commented on how young she looks at 47.