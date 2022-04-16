×

TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Connie Ferguson reacts to iconic 'Generations' slap video with Sonia Mbele

“That wasn't a weave. It was my real hair and that slap landed. It was real . We didn't fake it, it was real,” said Connie.

16 April 2022 - 10:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Connie Ferguson remembered her time as Karabo Moroka.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Before she was Harriet on The Queen, Connie Ferguson was Karabo Moroka on Generations working in the family business, New Horizons.

Some of her iconic scenes on the show are etched in the memory of those who used to be glued to the screens watching her do her thing. With the soapie having lasted on the television screens for so long Mzansi was taken on a trip down memory lane.

Connie's daughter Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson took to her Instagram timeline to share her mother's and former co-star Sonia Mbele's iconic acting scene.

“So I got a DM from @oratilemogoje asking for @connie_ferguson’s reaction to the iconic SLAP video. Soapies in the early 2000s was a different type of drama.”

In the clip Lesedi explained she received a message from her friend telling her to record Connie's reaction to the iconic slap video.

Connie giggled. “It's the slap, Where did she get this thing , guys this was my own hair by the way I'm just saying. That wasn't a weave and that slap landed. It was real. We didn't fake it, it was real.”

In her mentions, her followers recollected how lit the soapie was back in the day.

“I remember the scene! When 8pm was dedicated solely to generations,” replied rapper Boity Thulo.

Connie left the show for good in 2016 and talking to TMG Entertainment at the time Generations spokesperson Gaaratwe Mokhethi said there was hardly a dry tear on set as Connie said goodbye to her fellow cast members and the show's creator Mfundi Vundla.

“The cast and crew of the show paid their respects to her and expressed their gratitude for her professionalism, humility and grace. Mr Mfundi Vundla was also present to personally thank Connie for her immense contribution to the success of Generations: The Legacy,” Gaaratwe explained.

