TshisaLIVE

'We cannot wait to meet the little one!' — A glimpse into Tamia Mpisane's baby shower

16 April 2022 - 08:00 By Joy Mphande
Andile Mpisane's wife Tamia hosts close family and friends for her baby shower and gender reveal party.
Andile Mpisane's wife Tamia hosts close family and friends for her baby shower and gender reveal party.
Image: Instagram/ Tamia Mpisane

Tamia Mpisane celebrated her baby shower recently and it looked like glamour on steroids.

This past weekend was dedicated to celebrations for her family, after her mother in-law,  reality TV star and businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize, hosted Mzansi's A-listers to a thanksgiving dinner. 

Tamia's husband Andile and sister-in-law Sbahle Mpisane were present at the baby shower and gender reveal party where DJ Bongz played a set.

“Dear sister in law, I send my love and happy baby shower wishes for the occasion. We cannot wait to meet the little one! Warmest wishes to you as you enter this exciting new adventure.” Sbahle wrote on her Instagram story after the event.

The socialite has not revealed the gender of her baby to the public. She wore a black tutu dress and her décor was a combination of pink and blue.

Andile and Tamia Mpisane.
Andile and Tamia Mpisane.
Image: Instagram/ Tamia Mpisane
Tamia Mpisane's Instagram story.
Tamia Mpisane's Instagram story.
Image: Instagram/ Tamia Mpisane
Tamia Mpisane and Sbahle Mpisane.
Tamia Mpisane and Sbahle Mpisane.
Image: Instagram/ Tamia Mpiande,
Tamia Mpisane's Instagram story.
Tamia Mpisane's Instagram story.
Image: Instagram/ Tamia Mpisane
Tamia Mpisane's Instagram story.
Tamia Mpisane's Instagram story.
Image: Instagram/ Tamia Mpisane

Tamia and Andile got married in December 2021 when they signed their marriage certificate and held a special ceremony with the family.

Tweeps had been speculating for months that Tamia had been concealing a baby bump after spotting her wearing baggy clothes and not taking pics showing her body below her chest.

Tamia penned a lengthy heartfelt message to her unborn baby in early February confirming the reports. 

Dear Baby. Oh, how I can’t wait to meet you. One day when you get to see this, I want you to know just how precious you are to me. From the moment I knew about you, I fell insanely in love with you.

“You are my first baby and this new chapter is going to be a learning curve for both of us. But I promise to give you the best of me. I’m not perfect but my love for you is and will forever be perfect. May God watch over you and protect you. May his love and grace be the guiding force for our journey ahead. All my love, Mom,” she wrote.

