'We cannot wait to meet the little one!' — A glimpse into Tamia Mpisane's baby shower

Tamia Mpisane celebrated her baby shower recently and it looked like glamour on steroids.

This past weekend was dedicated to celebrations for her family, after her mother in-law, reality TV star and businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize, hosted Mzansi's A-listers to a thanksgiving dinner.

Tamia's husband Andile and sister-in-law Sbahle Mpisane were present at the baby shower and gender reveal party where DJ Bongz played a set.

“Dear sister in law, I send my love and happy baby shower wishes for the occasion. We cannot wait to meet the little one! Warmest wishes to you as you enter this exciting new adventure.” Sbahle wrote on her Instagram story after the event.

The socialite has not revealed the gender of her baby to the public. She wore a black tutu dress and her décor was a combination of pink and blue.