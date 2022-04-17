Cassper Nyovest still baying for AKA and Prince Kaybee for a boxing match
One would think that with two boxing bouts under his belt rapper Cassper Nyovest would have had his fill, but no, he still wants the ones that got away — rapper AKA and music producer and DJ Prince Kaybee.
Taking to Twitter, Cassper said he wanted to get into the ring with the two musos and the pending rematch with Naakmusiq was a consolation.
“Naak said he would fight me again & I accepted. We have to do it. The first fight was solo entertaining. It's also an easier fight to put together. The fight that I really want is AKA or Prince Kaybee and they will run forever, so might as well do the rematch so long.”
Things have been sour between Prince Kaybee and Cassper with the two exchanging insults. The rapper in their last exchange reacted to Prince Kaybee who took a dig at his genitals on Instagram. Cassper said the DJ could talk a lot about him but failed to accept his challenge to a boxing match.
Naak said he would fight me again & I accepted it too. We have to do it. The first fight was solo entertaining. It's also an easier fight to put together. The fight that I really want is still Aka or Prince Kaybee and they will run forever so might as well do the rematch so long. https://t.co/reZFlNKBK0— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) April 12, 2022
“Prince Kaybee is a b**ch! He will never step in the ring. Kabelo is a b**ch, that's why a tsamaya a bua ka di tool tsa mauti [why does he go around talking about men's tools]. LOL ... He is a sweet lil b**ch and he doesn't have the b*lls to step in the ring with a real man like me. The day he grows a pair, I'll be ready!!!” he wrote.
On Twitter timelines, a tweep asked the rapper if he was still keen to battle it out in the ring with his arch rival AKA.
"The top two fights I really want is AKA and Princess Kaybee ... I would love both of them this year.”
There's industry shit then there's my own personal wars I'm yet to finish. I can't wait to see yall niggas in the ring. 1 by 1 ima drop all of you!!! No weapons , no police cases just 2 men in a ring handling business. I'd like to see you say all those things in a ring with me.— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) February 3, 2022
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.