Cassper Nyovest still baying for AKA and Prince Kaybee for a boxing match

One would think that with two boxing bouts under his belt rapper Cassper Nyovest would have had his fill, but no, he still wants the ones that got away — rapper AKA and music producer and DJ Prince Kaybee.

Taking to Twitter, Cassper said he wanted to get into the ring with the two musos and the pending rematch with Naakmusiq was a consolation.

“Naak said he would fight me again & I accepted. We have to do it. The first fight was solo entertaining. It's also an easier fight to put together. The fight that I really want is AKA or Prince Kaybee and they will run forever, so might as well do the rematch so long.”

Things have been sour between Prince Kaybee and Cassper with the two exchanging insults. The rapper in their last exchange reacted to Prince Kaybee who took a dig at his genitals on Instagram. Cassper said the DJ could talk a lot about him but failed to accept his challenge to a boxing match.