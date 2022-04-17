×

TshisaLIVE

Master KG ‘s 'Dali Nguwe' video reaches 3m views in just three weeks

17 April 2022 - 10:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Master KG has thanked his fans for pushing his single Dali Nguwe
Image: Instagram/ Master KG
Image: Instagram/ Master KG

Music producer and musician Master KG's hit song has reached more than 3-million views on YouTube in just under a month.

Taking to Twitter he revealed that his song  Dali Nguwe featuring Nkosazana Daughter & Basetsana has reached new heights and thanked his fans for pushing his song.

Mzansi took to the reply section of the tweet with congratulations on another milestone for Master KG. One tweep said they over indulged streaming the song.

“The other 1-million views are probably by me only. The way I watch that video whenever I’m on YouTube like a child watching a baby shark,” replied one tweep.

Master KG is no stranger to making hit-songs. Jerusalema made him a household name in Mzansi. The song was recognised worldwide with the #Jerusalemadancechallenege trending across the globe.

Jerusalema, which features Nomcebo Zikode, has gone on to become a global anthem, it has broken records all over the world and won the Limpopo-born producer multiple awards.

According to Spotify data, Master KG's album Jerusalema featuring the global hit and its variations had more than 300-million streams.

Catching wind of his feat, Master KG took to Twitter to share the good news with his fans and followers.

He has been living his dreams, travelling across the continent and the world on the Jerusalema tour. Plus he got the chance to make a song with Akon and David Guetta, and they shot a music video 

