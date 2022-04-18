‘He is still a genius’ — Professor praises Zola 7 and explains why he wanted to help

Mkhonzeni Langa, popularly known as Professor, says the music industry shouldn't treat an artist differently because they are facing challenges.

Professor, who was part of the star-studded line-up at the inaugural Strictly Kwaito Legends Festival dedicated to Zola 7 this year, said what Zola 7 was going through was not new and it was just a matter of how it was dealt with.

“If you have a rough patch, in whatever industry, it's up to you to see how you deal with it. Whether you speak about it, pray about it or not.”

Though Professor could not name figures, he said he decided to charge less than he would normally have done because it was in honour of a legend.

“I took it as a normal booking at first. Then they told me the show is for this gesture so I had to come through. I've been seeing people have been talking about helping him out so I came out.

“We are colleagues. He has been in the game longer than me. He's smart. There's nothing you can say about Zola that people don't know. He is still a genius, despite what he's going through right now,” he said.