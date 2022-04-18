×

TshisaLIVE

Innocent Sidiki on motherhood, acting and her Afda degree

18 April 2022 - 14:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Innocent Sadiki is grateful for the seven years on Skeem Saam, her family and the strides she is making in the industry
Image: Instagram/ Innocent Sadiki

She is an actress, a mom ,wife, preacher, YouTuber and content creator who recently bagged her master's degree at Afda. Even though that seems like a lot to have on one's plate, all of these things are aligned to Skeem Saam actress Innocent Sadiki's destiny.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE  she said her long list of things that she does are all aligned to her purpose. This chapter in her life could easily be called living your purpose with gratitude and a dose of eternal joy. 

“I try to have a balanced life, but it's not easy and what I always say is that I'm very blessed to be able to do and to know what I love and I think a lot of people struggle because though they are working, there are opportunities and so many things but they are sill trying to discover their purpose. They are still trying to discover what their ultimate destiny is.  They are yet to discover what they truly love and I'm blessed to have found and do what I love.”

Innocent said she still doesn't believe she's a Skeem Saam star, looking back at how tough the auditions where.

“I got to the auditions where there were so many media personalities and people who probably spoke better Sepedi than me, and better actors. I went for the first round of auditions , and when my agent called me to tell me I made it to the second round I couldn't believe it. I went there, and then there was a third round of auditions. It was a really tough audition I must say and also you had to speak fluent Pedi and Zulu.”

“It's been about seven years since I've been on Skeem Saam and I don't get used to being there, though with my busy schedule I'm not always available to be there like all the time with school and all, and I'm so blessed to work with a production that works with me as well. I don't put my dreams on hold because I have this job, I can literally say to them guys I'm studying give me a break.”

The actress once dabbled with reality TV and we asked her how she handled fame.

“Fame in itself is fine but with Pastors' Wives it was different because people are looking  at your personal life. It was different for me because I'm not used to people knowing my personal business. I didn't know how to respond to things. It was really awkward. In fact I appreciated scripted shows, better than reality because emotionally it was a lot.”

The actress has newfound respect for reality TV stars.

“After being on Pastors' Wives I respect people who are on reality TV shows because I understand that the emotions are real, everything that happens is real. We want people to perceive us in a certain way now you are allowing people to see you in different perspectives and not everyone is gonna be happy with that, especially when we are Christians because we are very judgmental.”

“Though I didn't go back for season two, not because I didn't want to, I was simply unavailable. I had another gig, I was shooting and another project that I was working on and unfortunately they were clashing and that one was bigger than this one, so that's why I was not on season two. So I don't know if season three is coming, I don't know If I'm gonna be part of it or not. If they invite me Ill pray about it.”

