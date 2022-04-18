Innocent Sidiki on motherhood, acting and her Afda degree

She is an actress, a mom ,wife, preacher, YouTuber and content creator who recently bagged her master's degree at Afda. Even though that seems like a lot to have on one's plate, all of these things are aligned to Skeem Saam actress Innocent Sadiki's destiny.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE she said her long list of things that she does are all aligned to her purpose. This chapter in her life could easily be called living your purpose with gratitude and a dose of eternal joy.

“I try to have a balanced life, but it's not easy and what I always say is that I'm very blessed to be able to do and to know what I love and I think a lot of people struggle because though they are working, there are opportunities and so many things but they are sill trying to discover their purpose. They are still trying to discover what their ultimate destiny is. They are yet to discover what they truly love and I'm blessed to have found and do what I love.”

Innocent said she still doesn't believe she's a Skeem Saam star, looking back at how tough the auditions where.

“I got to the auditions where there were so many media personalities and people who probably spoke better Sepedi than me, and better actors. I went for the first round of auditions , and when my agent called me to tell me I made it to the second round I couldn't believe it. I went there, and then there was a third round of auditions. It was a really tough audition I must say and also you had to speak fluent Pedi and Zulu.”